The best Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ cases

The best Samsung S20 and S20+ cases





Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ cases and accessories

Samsung S-View Flip Cover case



This cover is pretty unique thanks to its special cover. It not only protects your display but has a window that shows you important information at a glance. The Galaxy S20 will detect the case and show a dedicated always-on display to match the window. Pretty neat.



Samsung Leather Cover case



Another one of Samsung’s classic cases. The Leather Cover will add some style to your phone while providing a layer of durable material between the device and the floor.



Samsung Silicone Cover case



You know what they say: silicone is like leather, expect nothing like it. Okay, no one says that but it’s true. Silicone is not fancy but it’s cheaper and will do an okay job of keeping scratches away from the back of your phone. Plus, the milky colors are really nice to look at.



Samsung Rugged Standing Cover case



Last, but not least, Samsung’s tank of a cover. This case adds a durable outer shell to your phone that will withstand a lot of abuse. It comes with two kickstands for landscape and portrait viewing. It’s not the prettiest but it gets the job done.



The best Spigen Galaxy S20 and S20+ cases

Spigen is one of the top-tier case manufacturers which makes its products worthy companions to any Galaxy S20 or S20+



Spigen Ultra Hybrid case



Don’t be fooled by this case’s transparency, it actually offers very good protection for your phone while letting the color of your choice shine through it. It adds a bit of heft but one drop and you’ll be glad you have it.



Spigen Liquid Air case



The Liquid Air case is slim and will fit snuggly around your phone like a second skin. It will greatly improve the grip you have of your phone and provide some essential protection. Also, it looks cool.



Spigen Rugged Armor case



The Rugged Armor case is the next step when it comes to protection. It has a sportier vibe and a distinct Spigen styling that will make it clear you like quality when it comes to cases.







Spigen Tough Armor case



This is the ultimate protection case from Spigen. With a hard outer shell and an inside layer for impact absorption, this case will fight off anything that wants to harm your phone (to a reasonable degree, of course). As a bonus, you also get a kickstand.

The best OtterBox Galaxy S20 and S20+ cases

OtterBox cases are on the expensive side but their design often enhances the look of your phone rather than make it dull.



OtterBox Commuter Series MInt Way case



We’re not gonna lie, we’ve picked this case because of the color. There's something soothing about this case. But there’s more than that going for it. It’s made out of two layers that separate and together offer great protection for your phone.



OtterBox Defender Series case



The defender series takes protection to the next level and comes with four parts in total since it also acts as a holster with a belt clip, just like we used to carry phones in the olden days. But hey, we’re sure there are plenty of situations that would make that feature useful, so if you find yourself in one of those often, this is the case for you.



Other premium cases for the Galaxy S20 and S20+

Encase Protective case pink



This case strikes a great balance between appealing to female users without being overly pink and in-your-face girly. It’s not only classy but also has an impact dispersion system to keep your phone safe, what more can you want?



Ringke Fusion X Design case

On the other end of the spectrum, we have this case with a striking, masculine design. Although you can get it without the camo pattern, we think this is one of the few times camo actually fits on a smartphone case. Those hefty bumpers also serve a purpose, of course, so it’s not all bark and no bite.







ESR Metal Kickstand case





You don't have to buy a big, rugged case to have a kickstand. This ESR case comes with a sleek, transparent body and an elegant metal kickstand. It also has extra-protective corners with air pockets just like any self-respecting case does.





Your new Galaxy S20 phones will start shipping soon and the first order of business after getting it is to put it in a nice case before anything bad happens to it.That’s where we come in. Below, you’ll find some of the best cases for the Galaxy S20 and S20+. From the massive rugged ones to the slim and stylish, there’s something for everyone.If you’re ordering your S20 straight from Samsung you might as well get the case from there as well. There’s a good variety of cases but we've selected only our favorites for this list. Galaxy S20 cases aren't available yet on the Samsung store, but you can check them out from the link below.