Samsung Android

Samsung introduces Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for defence operations

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 21, 2020, 1:51 AM
Samsung introduces Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for defence operations
Modern flagship smartphones are often perceived as delicate, but Samsung stands behind the design and security capabilities of its Galaxy S20 so much, that the South Korean giant has announced a special new version of it, tailored for operations in the federal government and Department of Defense.

The Samsung Galaxy TE (Tactical Edition) sports customized software and features in order to be mission-ready, and "supports the requirements of tactical and classified applications." The S20 TE also has what Samsung calls DualDAR architecture, a Samsung Knox security feature, that provides two-layer data encryption based on NSA standards, in order to be able to secure even "top-secret level data."


In order to design the Galaxy S20 TE, Samsung says to have worked with feedback from Department of Defense customers and partners.

Samsung Electronics America's General Manager Taher Bahbehani sums up the device as follows: "The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition provides the warfighter with the technology that will give them an edge in the field, while providing their IT teams with an easy-to-deploy, highly secure solution that meets the demands of their regulated environment."

Among the interesting features the S20 TE gets are a night-vision mode, allowing for operators to use it while wearing night vision, a stealth mode which disables LTE and RF broadcasting, Samsung DeX for writing reports in a desktop environment, and the aforementioned embedded defence system that meets "the most stringent regulated industry requirements."

This isn't the first instance where Samsung has impressed with its defence-grade mobile security, as just a week ago the company shed light on the Galaxy S20's secure processor, and how it works to protect user data against physical tampering. In addition, the S20 is running Samsung Knox, which provides real-time data protection on the software level.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 TE will be sporting 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, Android 10 with One UI 2, and is to be released in the third quarter of 2020 "through select IT channel partners."

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless