Samsung introduces Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for defence operations
In order to design the Galaxy S20 TE, Samsung says to have worked with feedback from Department of Defense customers and partners.
Among the interesting features the S20 TE gets are a night-vision mode, allowing for operators to use it while wearing night vision, a stealth mode which disables LTE and RF broadcasting, Samsung DeX for writing reports in a desktop environment, and the aforementioned embedded defence system that meets "the most stringent regulated industry requirements."
This isn't the first instance where Samsung has impressed with its defence-grade mobile security, as just a week ago the company shed light on the Galaxy S20's secure processor, and how it works to protect user data against physical tampering. In addition, the S20 is running Samsung Knox, which provides real-time data protection on the software level.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 TE will be sporting 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, Android 10 with One UI 2, and is to be released in the third quarter of 2020 "through select IT channel partners."