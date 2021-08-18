Best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals





This article intends to help you navigate you through the wondrous world of Pixel 6 deals.











When is the Pixel 6 being released?





It's hard to pinpoint an exact release date for the Pixel, but judging from our past experiences and expectations, we are probably looking at an October release date for the Pixel phones. Looking further back into Pixel phones launch history we find that Google is pretty consistent with dates and we should expect the Pixel 6 phone to pop-up around October 2021. The latest leak from Jon Prosser also quotes October as a possible release window for the Pixel 6 family. No matter when these release, rest assure there will most likely be an abundance of Pixel 6 deals available.







What retailers will sell the Pixel 6?







We don't know what carriers will sell the Pixel 6 family, but judging from the Pixel 5 , there would most certainly be a Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile availability once the phone launches. We don't expect any surprises, especially given Google's aim at making the device more mainstream. That's why expect intriguing Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals that will aim making the device a more intriguing offering to the regular customer.





What will the Pixel 6/Pro cost?



Currently, we expect a $799 price tag for the Pixel 6 and $899 or more for the Pixel 6 Pro, though a $999 is not out of the question. Google went all-out with the



There are obviously two routes ahead regarding the price of the Pixel 6. Google may want to go back to the premium segment and take the fight to the big guys. In this scenario, we should expect a price in the $899-999 range.



On the other hand, if Google plans to release a foldable phone in 2021, the company might just hold its horses on the regular Pixels, and most importantly, their prices. In this case, we’re talking about something in the vicinity of $799 for the base model of the Pixel 6.



After the unexpected showcase of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, we have a hint about the pricing of both devices. According to Google, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro "will certainly be a premium-priced products." Currently, we expect a $799 price tag for the Pixel 6 and $899 or more for the Pixel 6 Pro, though a $999 is not out of the question. Google went all-out with the Pixel 4 and 4XL slapping a flagship price to these models (the Pixel 4XL 128GB costs $999) but then the company took a step back with the Pixel 5, making it something of an upper mid-range phone with a $699 price tag.There are obviously two routes ahead regarding the price of the Pixel 6. Google may want to go back to the premium segment and take the fight to the big guys. In this scenario, we should expect a price in the $899-999 range.On the other hand, if Google plans to release a foldable phone in 2021, the company might just hold its horses on the regular Pixels, and most importantly, their prices. In this case, we’re talking about something in the vicinity of $799 for the base model of the Pixel 6.After the unexpected showcase of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, we have a hint about the pricing of both devices. According to Google, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro "will certainly be a premium-priced products."





Will there be any Pixel 6/Pro pre-order deals?





We expect various deals across multiple carriers and retailers to be available along with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Aside from direct price promotions, we also expect trade-in deals to further sweeten the deal depending on the device you give away. Surely, the best deals probably won't be available until this year's Black Friday shopping bonanza, but we can still expect a steady amount of deals in the first days of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's availability.







What do we expect from the Pixel 6?

Google opted for a hybrid aluminum body with a thin “skin” made of a special bioresin plastic for the Pixel 5 and this combo gave the phone a clean and stylish look. The Pixel 6 family however, sports a radically different design and color scheme.







The Pixel 6 Pro will be fitted with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to information Google shared with The Verge. That display is slightly curved on the edges. The vanilla Pixel 6 is equipped with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Those specs were first coined by a leak from Jon Prosser.





The Google Pixel 6 Pro will offer 4x optical zoom, according to the snapshot press release that Google decided to launch out of nowhere. Rumors and leaked renders have indicated that the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple camera system, consisting of a 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide units, and a telephoto camera.



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up