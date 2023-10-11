Best Buy is offering a head-turning 58% discount on Motorola Edge 2022

It's tough to be a perfectly good smartphone with a very reasonable price tag when surrounded by fancier smartphones that are several times more expensive. If you are looking for a solid phone but have a modest budget, the grossly underrated Motorola Edge 2022 is nearly 60 percent off.





Released a year ago, the Motorola Edge 2022 is an upper mid-range phone that holds its own against the top phones of 2023 . Despite flaunting a large 6.6-inch display, it's very comfortable to hold, thanks in part to its plastic build that makes it lighter than many flagship phones that can sometimes feel like a brick in your hand.





Motorola Edge 2022 8GB 256GB 6.6 inches 144Hz screen | MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chip | 50MP+13MP+2MP rear cameras | 5,000mAh battery | 30W charging $350 off (58%) $249 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy





The screen has a refresh rate of 144Hz - faster than what you get on premium Apple, Samsung, and Google phones.





It's powered by the very capable MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset and breezes through everyday tasks. Sure, it won't win in benchmarks, but you'll never find yourself wishing for more raw power while using it and that's what truly matters. It also doesn't get toasty, which is another plus point.





The Edge 2022 features a 5,000mAh battery and will easily last you a day and a half on a single charge. It supports 30W charging and only needs 30 minutes for a 60 percent charge.





The phone has a triple camera array with a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP depth module. It's not a remarkable camera system but will perfectly suit an average user's needs.





The 8GB/256GB Motorola Edge 2022 has a street price of $599.99 but Best Buy is selling it for only $249.99, giving you a chance to save $350. That's a huge discount and you should not let this deal slip under the radar if you want a mid-tier phone with above-average performance, outstanding display, and long battery life. The device has three years of software support left.