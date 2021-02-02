Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are at their lowest price for a limited time

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 02, 2021, 2:02 AM
Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are at their lowest price for a limited time
Here’s your chance to own a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones at half price. And not just any model - one of the top Beats headphones - the Solo Pro. These babies usually retail for $299 but for a limited time Best Buy will let you have them for about half of that - just $151. Be sure to check the offer right away, as it expires in mere hours.
Now let’s see what you are getting for your money. The Solo Pro model sports some great features that can rival the best Sony or Apple have to offer but at a fraction of the price. You get the Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts, 22 hours battery life (the Fast fuel feature provides 3 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge), and smart assistant support.


Most importantly, the Beats Solo Pro headphones feature two modes - Active Noise-Canceling (ANC) and Transparency. The former will block any unwanted outside noise, while the latter will help you stay aware of your surroundings while listening. These headphones are really comfortable, lightweight, and easy to carry around, thanks to the carrying case, included in the package.

