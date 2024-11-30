Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Black Friday Phone Deals are here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

At $545 off, OnePlus 10 Pro is the holiday hero you need

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 10 Pro deal
There's no bigger scam than marketers convincing us we need an overpriced piece of technology for basic day-to-day stuff. That's why I was overjoyed to find the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at an enormous discount.

This phone came out in 2022 and doesn't have all the latest and greatest specs offered by today's top smartphones. But should that really matter if all you want is a reliable Android phone that won't need to be plugged in every day and won't stutter and lag?

OnePlus 10 Pro 8GB 128GB

6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Triple camera system with Hasselblad Color Calibration | 5,000mAh battery | 65W wired charging
$544 off (61%)
Buy at Amazon


The OnePlus 10 Pro was a great phone in 2022 and remains easy to recommend in 2024. You get a huge 6.7-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for improved motion and smooth gameplay.

It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which might not be Qualcomm's latest chip, but will help the phone outperform the best budget phones of 2024 which fall in a similar price range. That's because it was designed for top-notch performance, not affordability.

Inside is a 5,000mAh battery which will easily last you a day. The phone supports 65W charging and needs only 15 minutes for a 58 percent charge.

When it was first released, the OnePlus 10 Pro started at $899. These days, it goes for much less, but that doesn't take away from the fact that you can save $545 on the device.

Sure, there will be some compromises, such as a camera system that's solid but not at the same level as phones released this year. But if you don't want a phone that's loaded with frills you don’t need and don't want to pay for gimmicky features you know you'll never use, the OnePlus 10 Pro is worth a look at its new lower price.

It will be supported until 2027, so it will easily last you three years, though you can continue using it beyond that.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday
Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday

Latest News

Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless