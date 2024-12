At $545 off, OnePlus 10 Pro is the holiday hero you need

OnePlus 10 Pro 8GB 128GB 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Triple camera system with Hasselblad Color Calibration | 5,000mAh battery | 65W wired charging $544 off (61%) Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus 10 Pro was a great phone in 2022 and remains easy to recommend in 2024. You get a huge 6.7-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for improved motion and smooth gameplay.It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which might not be Qualcomm's latest chip, but will help the phone outperform the best budget phones of 2024 which fall in a similar price range. That's because it was designed for top-notch performance, not affordability.Inside is a 5,000mAh battery which will easily last you a day. The phone supports 65W charging and needs only 15 minutes for a 58 percent charge.When it was first released, the OnePlus 10 Pro started at $899. These days, it goes for much less, but that doesn't take away from the fact that you can save $545 on the device.Sure, there will be some compromises, such as a camera system that's solid but not at the same level as phones released this year. But if you don't want a phone that's loaded with frills you don’t need and don't want to pay for gimmicky features you know you'll never use, the OnePlus 10 Pro is worth a look at its new lower price.It will be supported until 2027, so it will easily last you three years, though you can continue using it beyond that.