At $545 off, OnePlus 10 Pro is the holiday hero you need
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There's no bigger scam than marketers convincing us we need an overpriced piece of technology for basic day-to-day stuff. That's why I was overjoyed to find the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at an enormous discount.
This phone came out in 2022 and doesn't have all the latest and greatest specs offered by today's top smartphones. But should that really matter if all you want is a reliable Android phone that won't need to be plugged in every day and won't stutter and lag?
The OnePlus 10 Pro was a great phone in 2022 and remains easy to recommend in 2024. You get a huge 6.7-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for improved motion and smooth gameplay.
It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which might not be Qualcomm's latest chip, but will help the phone outperform the best budget phones of 2024 which fall in a similar price range. That's because it was designed for top-notch performance, not affordability.
When it was first released, the OnePlus 10 Pro started at $899. These days, it goes for much less, but that doesn't take away from the fact that you can save $545 on the device.
Sure, there will be some compromises, such as a camera system that's solid but not at the same level as phones released this year. But if you don't want a phone that's loaded with frills you don’t need and don't want to pay for gimmicky features you know you'll never use, the OnePlus 10 Pro is worth a look at its new lower price.
This phone came out in 2022 and doesn't have all the latest and greatest specs offered by today's top smartphones. But should that really matter if all you want is a reliable Android phone that won't need to be plugged in every day and won't stutter and lag?
The OnePlus 10 Pro was a great phone in 2022 and remains easy to recommend in 2024. You get a huge 6.7-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for improved motion and smooth gameplay.
It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which might not be Qualcomm's latest chip, but will help the phone outperform the best budget phones of 2024 which fall in a similar price range. That's because it was designed for top-notch performance, not affordability.
Inside is a 5,000mAh battery which will easily last you a day. The phone supports 65W charging and needs only 15 minutes for a 58 percent charge.
When it was first released, the OnePlus 10 Pro started at $899. These days, it goes for much less, but that doesn't take away from the fact that you can save $545 on the device.
Sure, there will be some compromises, such as a camera system that's solid but not at the same level as phones released this year. But if you don't want a phone that's loaded with frills you don’t need and don't want to pay for gimmicky features you know you'll never use, the OnePlus 10 Pro is worth a look at its new lower price.
It will be supported until 2027, so it will easily last you three years, though you can continue using it beyond that.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: