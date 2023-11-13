Apple's shipping blunder: 60 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max units returned after a $96K mix-up
Earlier this month, we told you about an unusual situation involving Apple, where the tech giant mistakenly dispatched 60 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max units to a customer who had only ordered 4, with just one of them being the 1TB variant.
Apple, apparently by mistake, sent smartphones totaling $96K to fulfill an order worth $3,600, a blunder that could potentially lead to someone losing their job. However, the iPhones have now made their way back to the manufacturer.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB storage is the priciest model in the iPhone 15 series. Doing the right thing, in this case, resulted in the TikTok user keeping not only one for free but all four. Initially, he had ordered a single unit with 1TB storage for himself and three with 256GB storage for his work team. Now, they all enjoy the 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max, a rewarding outcome for doing what's right.
A TikTok user, @legends_gio, documented the return of the iPhone 15 Pro Max units to an Apple store. Following the receipt of the incorrect shipment, the user went out of town for a few days. Upon his return, Apple had reached out via email, suggesting that he keep the four iPhones from his order for free and return the excess. This is precisely what the TikTok user did.
@legends_gio For the sake of privacy I cut out the footage of the man who I handed them off to
Returning the extra iPhones is a no-brainer, as it aligns with the principle of doing the right thing. When something doesn't belong to you, the common practice is to give it back. This ethical stance sparked a huge discussion in the comment section under the post on TikTok around the incident of the mistakenly shipped iPhones.
