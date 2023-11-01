Apple mistakenly ships 60 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max units worth $96K to fulfill $3,600 order



Have you ever wondered how Apple keeps track of iPhone orders and makes sure that they are shipped out with military precision? Well, an interesting story posted on "X" by subscriber @appltrack reveals that those in charge of order fulfillment at Apple don't always get it right. And when they do get it wrong, it isn't just a minor mistake. Check out what happened here.









Each of the accidentally shipped 60 phones is priced at $1,599 which means the value of the shipment came to close to $96,000! His real order was worth just shy of $3,600. If you're asking yourself why doesn't anything like this ever happen to you, there might not be any real upside to receiving 15 times the number of iPhone units that you ordered.





Since the phones were obtained by mistake and were not paid for, Apple will surely ask to have them returned. And if @legends_gio invokes the "finders keepers, losers weepers" clause, Apple can always brick the phones. That would certainly put a crimp in any plans to sell them on eBay.





