Apple mistakenly ships 60 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max units worth $96K to fulfill $3,600 order
1
Have you ever wondered how Apple keeps track of iPhone orders and makes sure that they are shipped out with military precision? Well, an interesting story posted on "X" by subscriber @appltrack reveals that those in charge of order fulfillment at Apple don't always get it right. And when they do get it wrong, it isn't just a minor mistake. Check out what happened here.
A TikTok subscriber with the user name @legends_gio (via @appltrack, AndroidAuthority) ordered four iPhone 15 Pro Max models, one with 1TB of storage for himself and three with 256GB of storage for his team at work. He ended up getting shipped his phone but instead of the other three he ordered, he received three boxes with 60 iPhone 15 Pro Max units inside. And all 60 of the phones shipped by Apple were of the 1TB variety.
@legends_gio Someone reallyyy screwed up #fyp♬ original sound - Legends_gio
Each of the accidentally shipped 60 phones is priced at $1,599 which means the value of the shipment came to close to $96,000! His real order was worth just shy of $3,600. If you're asking yourself why doesn't anything like this ever happen to you, there might not be any real upside to receiving 15 times the number of iPhone units that you ordered.
Since the phones were obtained by mistake and were not paid for, Apple will surely ask to have them returned. And if @legends_gio invokes the "finders keepers, losers weepers" clause, Apple can always brick the phones. That would certainly put a crimp in any plans to sell them on eBay.
You have to wonder how something like this could happen. A $96,000 order for 60 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max units probably has to go through several checks before it is released, and if it isn't, it might be now. If @legends_gio does return the 60 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max that he didn't order, Apple should reward him somehow. Remember, he's not the one who screwed up here.
Things that are NOT allowed: