Apple's first foldable device might not be an iPad after all

The hype around a foldable device from Apple has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, with some of the latest news indicating that two Apple foldables will come in 2026

However, renowned tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently shared some disappointing news for Apple fans eagerly awaiting a foldable device. According to Kuo, Apple has pushed back the release of their first foldable device from early 2026 to late 2027 or even 2028.

To make matters worse for those who wanted an Apple foldable iPad, Kuo states the current supply chain survey does not hint at a foldable iPad in 2025, which some market participants had previously expected from Apple.


So, what's the hold-up? Kuo says it's because of technical challenges with the display and the folding mechanism. Apple has apparently abandoned plans for a larger foldable device, opting for a more manageable 18.8-inch screen size.

Foldable devices offer a unique blend of portability and screen size. A foldable laptop, for example, could be small enough to fit in a bag when closed but offer a larger screen for productivity when opened.

However, these devices come with significant engineering challenges, such as ensuring the screen doesn't crease or break when folded. Knowing Apple, the company most likely also wants to introduce some new twist to attract more attention and reel potential buyers into a purchase that will most likely be costly.

While the wait for Apple's foldable device may be longer than expected, it's clear that the company is still exploring the foldable form factor. When it finally arrives, it could be a big moment for Apple, similar to when the company launched the OG MacBook Air.
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

