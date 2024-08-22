Apple's first foldable device might not be an iPad after all





However, these devices come with significant engineering challenges, such as ensuring the screen doesn't crease or break when folded. Knowing Apple, the company most likely also wants to introduce some new twist to attract more attention and reel potential buyers into a purchase that will most likely be costly.



While the wait for Apple's foldable device may be longer than expected, it's clear that the company is still exploring the foldable form factor. When it finally arrives, it could be a big moment for Apple, similar to when the company launched the OG MacBook Air.

So, what's the hold-up? Kuo says it's because of technical challenges with the display and the folding mechanism. Apple has apparently abandoned plans for a larger foldable device, opting for a more manageable 18.8-inch screen size.Foldable devices offer a unique blend of portability and screen size. A foldable laptop, for example, could be small enough to fit in a bag when closed but offer a larger screen for productivity when opened.