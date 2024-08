Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16

Kind of. According to the latest from Bloomberg , the iPhone SE 4 will have an iPhone 14 -like design with thin bezels and an OLED screen. It is expected to support Apple Intelligence, which implies it will be powered by the A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM, which are the minimum requirements for Apple's artificial intelligence features.This suggests that thewill not look as out of place in front of the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup as thedoes compared to the iPhone 15 Apple is good at differentiating products. I think the only thing that thewill have going for it is a faster chip. In every other way, it will be remarkably inferior to Apple's flagship phones.

iPhone SE 4 won't be the huge upgrade everyone is expecting it to be





iPhone SE 4 might be a huge overhaul over the iPhone 16 will depend on your wallet, but one thing is for sure: Apple will leave enough features out of the iPhone SE 4 to make you yearn for its pricier models. While themight be a huge overhaul over the iPhone SE , I am afraid it will stand no chance against other 2025 phones, which is when it is expected to be released. Whether or not you buy thewill depend on your wallet, but one thing is for sure: Apple will leave enough features out of theto make you yearn for its pricier models.

For starters, even though the phone will get an OLED display , it will still be stuck with a notch. Apple's recent flagships have transitioned to the Dynamic Island, a shape-shifting, pill-shaped indicator system.Also, if the design is going to be based on the, I doubt it will feature the Action button. While the Action button isn't exactly a must-have feature and changes introduced with iOS 18 make it redundant, it's still a part of the new design identity. On top of that, theseries is rumored to feature a camera-focused DSLR button. This meansbuyers will be missing out on two buttons. This would be enough to give anyone a bit of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out).Previous rumors said that the phone would have a single-camera system without the Night mode. So not only will you not be able to capture photos of faraway objects or fit more of a scene into the same frame, but your low-light pictures will also be hit or miss.