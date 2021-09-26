Notification Center

iOS Apple Software updates 5G

Apple to push out update to fix annoying bug affecting 5G iPhone 13 series models

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Apple to push out update to fix annoying bug affecting 5G iPhone 13 series models
This past April, Apple disseminated iOS 14.5 which included the "Unlock with Apple Watch" feature. Apple created it for those face mask wearers who could not use Face ID because of the mask and didn't want to deal with the hassle of punching in their Passcode every time they needed to unlock their phone. Originally, Apple made a change so that Face ID could determine when someone was wearing a mask and open the Passcode screen automatically.

To make things even easier, Apple created "Unlock with Apple Watch" which allows an iPhone to unlock automatically if the handset's user is wearing an unlocked Apple Watch. Not only would this prevent face masks from forcing users to tap in their Passcodes several times a day, but it might also have led several iPhone users to run out and purchase an Apple Watch.

Some owners of iPhone 13 series handsets have discovered that there is a problem that prevents them from using the "Unlock with Apple Watch" feature. These users are receiving a notification that says "Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch." It adds "Make sure that your Apple Watch is unlocked and on your wrist, and your iPhone is unlocked." The notification also gives users  an option to "Cancel" the unlocking or to "Try Again."

Apple has posted a new support page (via MacRumors) that says, "Apple has identified an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with iPhone 13 devices. You might see "Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch" if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch."

More importantly, the support page explains that Apple plans on fixing the issue in an upcoming software update. Apple also adds that "Until the update is available, you can turn off Unlock with Apple Watch and use your passcode to unlock your iPhone 13. To turn off Unlock with Apple Watch, go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode.

This issue seems to affect only the latest iPhone 13 series handsets.

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3240 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2425 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3125 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4373 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

