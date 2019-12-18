Why is Apple removing the Lightning port and what could it mean for Android phones?





Another domino effect might be coming...

Camp 1: Apple did it, we’re doing it!

Camp 2: We’ll do it when we’re ready.





Camp 3: We’re not doing it!





No matter what the specific solution is, one thing is certain, Apple will cause a stir in the smartphone industry.As soon as the new iPhone with no ports goes on sale, Research and Development teams all over the world will start a thorough examination of it. Inside and out, hardware and software, everything about this new portless experience will be dissected. Soon after, concepts for in-house alternatives will be created.Several months later, when Apple’s financial results show no significant dip in sales numbers (because let’s be honest, there probably won’t be one), executives of competing brands will start to seriously consider releasing a phone with no ports as well. After all, companies like Samsung and Huawei release dozens of phones each year. Having one of them without ports is not a huge risk.Here’s the tricky part: removing the port is easy, replacing it is hard. Unlike Apple, which has a comprehensive ecosystem of devices and software, other smartphone manufacturers often have to partner with various companies for their products. The software they get from Google and most of the chips come from Qualcomm.Excellent coordination between all those entities must be established if Android users are to receive a viable alternative to the USB Type-C port. The process of creating a well-thought-out alternative to Apple’s solution will likely be slow and riddled with hurdles.As a result, we’ll likely see three camps forming among Android smartphone makers:Undoubtedly, there will be companies that will rush to mimic Apple without proper planning and R&D. Chances are their users will get something half-baked that creates more problems than it solves. Some of the larger manufacturers might dip their toes by releasing a portless phone as part of a less-important line to test users’ reactions.The intelligent way to go about this. Make sure you’re not sacrificing functionality first and then, when you have a technology that’s mature enough, implement it into your products. Sure, it’s still technically following Apple, but at least it’s done the right way (hopefully).Some companies will straight up ignore what Apple did and keep doing whatever they had planned. Of course, when no-ports eventually becomes the standard, they’ll go for it as well, but at that point, it doesn’t really count as following Apple.Hopefully, no matter what happens, we won’t have to go through another set of ads from companies mocking Apple for their decision only for those same companies to follow suit a few years later and discretely remove said ads from YouTube (I’m looking at you, Samsung!).So, do you think we’ll see portless iPhones as soon as 2021 and are you ready for the wireless future? Tell us below!