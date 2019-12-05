Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
iOS Apple

Apple to launch five iPhones in 2020, iPhone without ports in 2021

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 05, 2019, 11:07 AM
Apple to launch five iPhones in 2020, iPhone without ports in 2021
Apple is preparing an extensive range of iPhones that’ll be introduced next year, and today analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released his newest predictions about the lineup in addition to some early information about Apple’s plans for 2021.

Five models next year, including the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 12 Plus


Apple has released three iPhones every year since 2017 and next year was initially expected to be no different. However, reports emerged earlier this year about a potential iPhone SE2 and earlier this week there were whispers about a potential fifth model. Following Ming-Chi Kuo's latest research note, here's what's expected:

  • iPhone SE2: This phone will act as a spiritual successor to the original iPhone SE but will, in fact, be based upon the newer iPhone 8. It’ll pair a 4.7-inch LCD display with a single rear camera and modern internal components borrowed from the iPhone 11. Pricing is yet to be confirmed but it should instantly become the cheapest iPhone when it hits shelves in March.
  • iPhone 12 Pro: As the name indicates, this 5G-ready phone will replace the iPhone 11 Pro. Ming-Chi Kuo believes it’ll pair a triple-camera setup with a new Time-of-Flight sensor and a larger 6.1-inch OLED display.
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: This version will feature the same internal components as the standard iPhone 12 Pro paired with a new 6.7-inch display instead of the 6.5-inch panel that Apple currently uses.
  • iPhone 12 Plus/Max: The model’s naming is yet to be confirmed but it’ll act as the replacement for this year’s iPhone 11. Kuo expects Apple to stick to a dual-camera setup once again, with the main upgrades being the introduction of an OLED display and 5G network support.
  • iPhone 12: To cater towards customers looking for a compact smartphone that’s still powerful, Apple is reportedly developing a 5.4-inch iPhone that will be no different to the iPhone 12 Plus when it comes to specifications.

The analyst in question says the iPhone 12 series will be “similar to the iPhone 4” externally and incorporate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem.

The iPhone SE 2 Plus and a portless iPhone Pro are on track for 2021


Entering 2021, it seems Apple will continue with its strategy of releasing five iPhones per year. Ming-Chi Kuo believes the Cupertino-based giant will launch as so-called iPhone SE 2 Plus in early 2020 that’ll feature an all-screen design.

Considering the standard iPhone 12 is expected to switch over to OLED next September and adopt the existing iPhone 11 Pro front panel design, the iPhone SE 2 Plus will probably look a lot like the regular iPhone 11. However, some changes are on the way. 

It is believed the smartphone will feature either a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display that’s paired with Touch ID rather than Face ID. Apple is apparently aiming to integrate the former into the smartphone’s side-mounted power button, which also means the notch will be significantly smaller. 

The end of 2021 should be dominated by Apple’s usual lineup of iPhones, in this case the standard iPhone 13 and the premium iPhone 13 Pro. But according to Kuo, a massive change is currently in the works for the “highest-end model” that reportedly involves removing the controversial Lightning port in the hope of providing a “completely wireless experience.” This means the resulting phone will have absolutely no ports and could suggest Apple is planning to skip the highly anticipated USB-C iPhone entirely.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

4 Comments

shawman
Reply

1. shawman

Posts: 80; Member since: Sep 18, 2012

so only wireless headphones. That would be awful. wired has much better quality. I hope Samsung does not follow iphone on this path.

posted on 30 min ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

3. joshuaswingle

Posts: 659; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

Every manufacturer will end up going down this path, it's inevitable. However, 2021 does seem pretty soon for that to happen considering how slow wireless charging is at the moment. Hopefully big advancements happen over the coming years if they go ahead with that.

posted on 9 min ago

JCASS889
Reply

2. JCASS889

Posts: 612; Member since: May 18, 2018

Unless wireless anything can match or exceed current wired standards this is not a good idea, how long would it take to move 100gb of music wirelessly?

posted on 9 min ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

4. joshuaswingle

Posts: 659; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

Probably not that long if it was moved over a 5G network. But yes, you're right. Feels too soon to me.

posted on 6 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Apple-iPhone-2020-2021-plans
Apple to launch five iPhones in 2020, iPhone without ports in 2021
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10-Lite-A81-design-renders-leak
Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support
Best-wireless-wi-fi-speakers-to-buy-right-now
Best home wireless speakers to buy right now
motorola-one-hyper-specs-features-price-us-release
Motorola One Hyper is official with pop-up selfie camera, Hyper Charging, and surprisingly low price
Qualcomm-Snapdragon-865-announced
Snapdragon 865 chipset, expected to power the Galaxy 11, is official with super fast 5G speeds
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Lite-A91-renders-leak
Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might look like
Apple-Music-Awards-live-stream-Billie-Eilish
Here's how to watch Apple's first Music Awards winner show live

Popular stories

Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.