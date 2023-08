Apple makes a U-turn by supporting the Right to Repair Act in California

I've been working on the #RightToRepair in California for the past six years and I'm so appreciative that @Apple has stepped up to support this important consumer and environmental protection policy. This is an historic day for the movement! https://t.co/F1L4Sj4iXj

California’s final Right to Repair bill should balance device integrity, usability, and physical safety with the desire of consumers to be able to repair, rather than replace, a device when it needs repair

balance these concerns it ensures that manufacturers are able to comply with the law while protecting consumers and their devices

repair providers disclose the use of non-genuine or used parts

Apple's endorsement of the Right to Repair Bill in California is a watershed moment for consumer rights. It feels like the Berlin Wall of tech repair monopolies is starting to crumble, brick by brick.

," Apple states in the letter to Senator Eggman. According to the tech giant if a law can “.”Apple also states that it will keep backing the bill as long as it keeps offering protections for customers and innovators, which involves stipulations that ".” Additionally, the company seeks guarantees that the bill wouldn't jeopardize consumer safety and data security by compelling manufacturers to deactivate device security features for repair shops.Although Apple has previously opposed California's Right to Repair Act, through lobbying efforts, the company has gradually become more receptive to the concept. It has introduced its own Self Service Repair Program for several devices, such as the iPhone 14 , and, likely, the upcoming iPhone 15 will also be incorporated into this program.Regarding the news and the surprising turn of events, the CEO of one of the world’s largest online repair communities, iFixit, Kyle Wiens, said, "Apple is the only big player that has come out openly in support of the bill in this manner because, usually, these sorts of statements are made by industry groups, not a single company. However, such a step might prompt other companies to reevaluate their positions and join in supporting the bill as well.Having received unanimous approval with a 38-0 vote in the Senate back in May, California's SB 244 bill is now progressing to the California State Assembly. If it gets the nod, it will join the growing roster of right-to-repair laws already in effect in other states, such as Minnesota and Colorado. Notably, New York also passed a right-to-repair bill last year.