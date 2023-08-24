Apple makes a U-turn by supporting the Right to Repair Act in California

I've been working on the #RightToRepair in California for the past six years and I'm so appreciative that @Apple has stepped up to support this important consumer and environmental protection policy. This is an historic day for the movement! https://t.co/F1L4Sj4iXj

California’s final Right to Repair bill should balance device integrity, usability, and physical safety with the desire of consumers to be able to repair, rather than replace, a device when it needs repair

balance these concerns it ensures that manufacturers are able to comply with the law while protecting consumers and their devices

repair providers disclose the use of non-genuine or used parts

Apple's endorsement of the Right to Repair Bill in California is a watershed moment for consumer rights. It feels like the Berlin Wall of tech repair monopolies is starting to crumble, brick by brick.