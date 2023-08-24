Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Apple makes a U-turn by supporting the Right to Repair Act in California
Over the years, Apple and other tech giants have been against the Right to Repair Act. There was even a time when it seemed like the act had met its end. But in a surprising move, Apple has now written a letter to California State Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman, showing support for the Right to Repair Act (Senate Bill 244).

The goal of the Right to Repair Act is to ensure that manufacturers provide the necessary tools, manuals, and parts to customers for self-repair or to independent repair shops for fixing damaged electronics and appliances, including phones, tablets, laptops, and more. And as TechCrunch reports, Apple is now on board with the proposed act.


California’s final Right to Repair bill should balance device integrity, usability, and physical safety with the desire of consumers to be able to repair, rather than replace, a device when it needs repair," Apple states in the letter to Senator Eggman. According to the tech giant if a law can “balance these concerns it ensures that manufacturers are able to comply with the law while protecting consumers and their devices.”

Apple also states that it will keep backing the bill as long as it keeps offering protections for customers and innovators, which involves stipulations that "repair providers disclose the use of non-genuine or used parts.” Additionally, the company seeks guarantees that the bill wouldn't jeopardize consumer safety and data security by compelling manufacturers to deactivate device security features for repair shops.

Although Apple has previously opposed California's Right to Repair Act, through lobbying efforts, the company has gradually become more receptive to the concept. It has introduced its own Self Service Repair Program for several devices, such as the iPhone 14, and, likely, the upcoming iPhone 15 will also be incorporated into this program.

Regarding the news and the surprising turn of events, the CEO of one of the world’s largest online repair communities, iFixit, Kyle Wiens, said, "Apple's endorsement of the Right to Repair Bill in California is a watershed moment for consumer rights. It feels like the Berlin Wall of tech repair monopolies is starting to crumble, brick by brick."

Apple is the only big player that has come out openly in support of the bill in this manner because, usually, these sorts of statements are made by industry groups, not a single company. However, such a step might prompt other companies to reevaluate their positions and join in supporting the bill as well.

Having received unanimous approval with a 38-0 vote in the Senate back in May, California's SB 244 bill is now progressing to the California State Assembly. If it gets the nod, it will join the growing roster of right-to-repair laws already in effect in other states, such as Minnesota and Colorado. Notably, New York also passed a right-to-repair bill last year.

