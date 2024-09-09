30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!

Apple iPhone 16: what's in the box?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple iPhone 16: what's in the box?
Apple's 2024 iPhones have been unveiled at the Glowtime event, and the series includes an iPhone 16iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro and the latest and greatest iPhone 16 Pro Max. Changes? Well, the big one is growing the Pro models' screen size and slapping a Tetraprism zoom camera on both, but the whole of the series also got a new Capture Button, too.

Did that affect any of the iPhone 16 box content that is now made of 100% recycled fiber? Has Apple decided to throw in a case or a charger in the iPhone 16 box? Well, the team from Cupertino isn't breaking with any of its heartbreaking traditions when it comes to the useful accessories that may have gone in the iPhone 16 box but didn't.



What's in the iPhone 16 box?


  • iPhone 16
  • Woven USB Type-C to Type-C cable
  • Warranty and information leaflets
  • An Apple logo sticker

What's Not in the iPhone 16 box?


  • Charger
  • Earphones
  • 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter
  • Case
  • Screen protector

Not only does Apple provide puny charging speeds that its Chinese competition rightfully laughs at, but it also doesn't include any of its slow 20W USB-C power adapters in the box, either. 

As usual, Apple's website specifies that the iPhone 16 charges to 50% in 30 minutes, which is painfully slow in this day and age, but is not even the whole story, as a full charge takes hours. 

There is also no case in the minimalistic box, and there is simply no space for anything but the iPhone 16 and a relatively short USB-C cable. Apple started that trend, and it has many followers now, including Samsung, while the Chinese brands still ship their flagship phones with a lot of extra paraphernalia.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon

Latest News

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless