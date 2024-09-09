Apple iPhone 16: what's in the box?
Apple's 2024 iPhones have been unveiled at the Glowtime event, and the series includes an iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro and the latest and greatest iPhone 16 Pro Max. Changes? Well, the big one is growing the Pro models' screen size and slapping a Tetraprism zoom camera on both, but the whole of the series also got a new Capture Button, too.
Did that affect any of the iPhone 16 box content that is now made of 100% recycled fiber? Has Apple decided to throw in a case or a charger in the iPhone 16 box? Well, the team from Cupertino isn't breaking with any of its heartbreaking traditions when it comes to the useful accessories that may have gone in the iPhone 16 box but didn't.
New iPhone 16 box is not like the old box. | Image credit – Apple
What's in the iPhone 16 box?
- iPhone 16
- Woven USB Type-C to Type-C cable
- Warranty and information leaflets
- An Apple logo sticker
What's Not in the iPhone 16 box?
- Charger
- Earphones
- 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter
- Case
- Screen protector
Not only does Apple provide puny charging speeds that its Chinese competition rightfully laughs at, but it also doesn't include any of its slow 20W USB-C power adapters in the box, either.
As usual, Apple's website specifies that the iPhone 16 charges to 50% in 30 minutes, which is painfully slow in this day and age, but is not even the whole story, as a full charge takes hours.
There is also no case in the minimalistic box, and there is simply no space for anything but the iPhone 16 and a relatively short USB-C cable. Apple started that trend, and it has many followers now, including Samsung, while the Chinese brands still ship their flagship phones with a lot of extra paraphernalia.
