Apple iPhone 16: what's in the box?

Did that affect any of thebox content that is now made of 100% recycled fiber? Has Apple decided to throw in a case or a charger in thebox? Well, the team from Cupertino isn't breaking with any of its heartbreaking traditions when it comes to the useful accessories that may have gone in thebox but didn't.



What's in the iPhone 16 box?



iPhone 16

Woven USB Type-C to Type-C cable

Warranty and information leaflets

An Apple logo sticker





What's Not in the iPhone 16 box?





Charger

Earphones

3.5 mm headphone jack adapter

Case

Screen protector





Not only does Apple provide puny charging speeds that its Chinese competition rightfully laughs at, but it also doesn't include any of its slow 20W USB-C power adapters in the box, either.





As usual, Apple's website specifies that the iPhone 16 charges to 50% in 30 minutes, which is painfully slow in this day and age, but is not even the whole story, as a full charge takes hours.