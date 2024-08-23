iPhone 16









One of the reasons Apple enlarged the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro was to fit the largish Tetraprism zoom camera, and in the process it fragmented the iPhone franchise even further. The 2024 iPhone roster will be the first series with four distinct screen sizes that will help set each phone apart.





LG is apparently the only folded optics zoom maker that can produce the complex Tetraprism modules with Apple's vaunted quality and in quantities enough for more than 40 million iPhone Pros in the next year or so.





As much as Apple tries to diversify its supply chain and not rely on a single manufacturer, it is constantly introducing new features that bring it back to the monopolistic fold. The bright LTPO panels with dynamic refresh rate that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will boast, for instance, will be made by Samsung, then LG, with everyone else a distant third.





iPhone 16 Pro ordering has been done next quarter, to bring the cost of the component down. The 5x optical Tetraprism zoom will reportedly add a Benjamin to the Phone 16 Pro's pric The Tetrapism zoom camera optics can also be produced by Jahwa, but Apple will reportedly only allow it to make limited batches after the bulk of initialordering has been done next quarter, to bring the cost of the component down. The 5x optical Tetraprism zoom will reportedly add a Benjamin to the i e , so Apple will recoup the investment.