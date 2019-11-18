Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 13.2.3 to exterminate some bugs



Apple disseminated today iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 with both updates pushed out to exterminate several bugs that have popped up in iOS 13. The last update was released in the first week of this month after iPhone users complained of a memory management issue that closed apps in the background. This forced users to reopen an app they had left open in the background to open another app.





Today's update to iOS 13.2.3 fixes an issue that prevented system search and search inside apps like Mail, Files, and Notes from working. It also eliminates an issue that kept photos, links, and other attachments from appearing in the Messages detail view. The update removes a bug that stopped apps from downloading content in the background and stopped new messages from loading in Mail. After the update is installed, Mail will once again be able to quote messages from Exchange accounts. To install the update, go to Settings > General > Software update . Apple iPad users can do the same thing to install iPadOS 13.2.3, which has the same changelist.











Settings > General > Keyboard . Screen Time users will be able to limit their children's phone calls, messages, and FaceTime usage depending on who the person on the other side of the connection is. And lastly, the Safari browser on both the iPhone and iPad will be able to support security keys based on the FIDO2 security system that works with USB and Lightning ports and NFC. If you're wondering about iOS and iPadOS 13.3, Apple is on the second beta version of the update which will bring a new icon for the Apple Watch app. The digital crown on the icon will go from black to gray. Additionally, those who want to get rid of Animoji and Memoji from appearing on the Emoji keyboard will be able to do so by going to.








