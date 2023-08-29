Apple dominates global smartphone shipments with iPhone 14 Pro Max taking the lead
iOS vs. Android, Apple vs. Samsung, and iPhones vs. Android phones are all enduring battles with supporters from around the world. The winner often depends on who you ask – an iOS or an Android user. But every now and then, a new report that doesn't care about our opinions comes out and simply presents the numbers as they are.
Actually, the first four places in the top 10 rankings are all reserved by Apple, with the iPhone 14 Pro coming in second place, the iPhone 14 being third, and the iPhone 13 coming in fourth. Surprisingly, the iPhone 11 is still in the top 10 rankings, with 6.9 million units shipped that far in 2023. Five places are held by Samsung’s smartphones, with the Galaxy A13 leading the way, taking the fifth place, followed by the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
According to the source, the global smartphone market is changing. The cheaper phones aren't selling as much because of economic problems, and more people are buying used phones. But the expensive flagship phones are still doing well because replacement demand for Apple's premium models remains solid. And that is not all, but the preference for Apple increased as a premium smartphone, especially within emerging markets, which led to the flagships iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max being in the top two places.
Compared to last year's report, we can clearly see some changes. During the past year, two versions of Xiaomi's Redmi series were among the top 10, but they didn't make it this year. The reason is that the number of phones shipped by Chinese smartphone makers has been falling a lot since 2022.
Samsung phones have also dropped in number of shipments since last year, with only the Galaxy S23 Ultra, remaining in the sixth position, mirroring last year's ranking of the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G. Overall, this year's report shows that Apple is leading the way in smartphone shipments so far.
According to Jusy Hong, Senior Research Manager at Omdia, global smartphone shipments will decrease this year. The decline in mid- to low-end market sales is expected to continue into the second half of the year, which means Android smartphone makers with mostly cheaper phones will likely have another year of decreasing shipments. The premium market, however, will grow, driven by the upcoming iPhone 15 series.
He also adds that “Apple's shipments of Pro and Pro Max will increase due to solid demand for premium models, but overall iPhone shipments this year will be similar to last year or decrease slightly due to weak demand for standard and plus models.”
One such report comes from Omdia, a global technology research firm that provides insights, analysis, and data on various industries, including mobile technology (via Android Authority). According to Omdia’s Smartphone Model Market Tracker, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most shipped smartphone in the world in the first half of 2023.
What to expect until the end of the year?
