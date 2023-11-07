Apple could have rushed out revamped iPads and AirPods, but an update is coming next year
The eerie vibes of the spooky season have faded, and Apple did manage to surprise us with its Spooky Event, albeit not in the anticipated way. The tech giant unveiled its latest M3 chip, set to power the upcoming Macbook Pro and iMacs. Yet, the company left us hanging in suspense regarding new iPads, AirPods, and accessories.
In his latest report, Gurman suggests that while Apple could have rushed out more products this year, the revamped iPads and AirPods aren't quite ready for the spotlight. Not releasing a new iPad this year marks the first such occurrence since Steve Jobs introduced the product in 2010.
To provide some context, the current generation iPad Pro with Apple's M2 chip was announced in October 2022, while the sixth-generation iPad mini received its last update in September 2021. The latest generation iPad Air, powered by the older M1 chip, made its debut in March 2022. The latest entry-level iPad, the tenth-generation model with Bionic A14 chips, was introduced in October 2022.
In a potential shake-up, Gurman also suggests that Apple might discontinue the iPad 9th gen. The company could also bid farewell to the first-gen Apple Pencil, favoring the newer version with a USB-C charging port launched last month.
Regarding AirPods, the company introduced an updated AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C charging port alongside the iPhone 15 Series and the Apple Watch Series 9. This hints at the possibility of the AirPods Pro 3 making its debut in 2025, featuring a new design and an updated chip.
As previously reported, Gurman anticipates a new AirPods Max in late 2024, complete with a USB-C port and fresh color options. While big changes are not expected, this move underscores Apple's commitment to a product that hasn't seen updates since 2020.
Furthermore, there's a potential entry-level fourth-generation AirPods on the horizon, boasting a new design, updated case, improved audio, better fit, and USB-C charging.
However, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has big plans for its iPad lineup in 2024. In the pipeline are also new low-end AirPods scheduled for next year, with a refreshed Pro model following suit in 2025.
In his latest report, Gurman suggests that while Apple could have rushed out more products this year, the revamped iPads and AirPods aren't quite ready for the spotlight. Not releasing a new iPad this year marks the first such occurrence since Steve Jobs introduced the product in 2010.
Gurman's previous suggestions hint at a potential overhaul for the iPad mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air, alongside the introduction of a new entry-level iPad model throughout the upcoming year. Gurman projects a launch timeline around March next year for the iPad 11th gen, iPad Air, and iPad mini, with the iPad Pro expected to make its debut later in 2024, likely featuring the cutting-edge M3 chip.
To provide some context, the current generation iPad Pro with Apple's M2 chip was announced in October 2022, while the sixth-generation iPad mini received its last update in September 2021. The latest generation iPad Air, powered by the older M1 chip, made its debut in March 2022. The latest entry-level iPad, the tenth-generation model with Bionic A14 chips, was introduced in October 2022.
In a potential shake-up, Gurman also suggests that Apple might discontinue the iPad 9th gen. The company could also bid farewell to the first-gen Apple Pencil, favoring the newer version with a USB-C charging port launched last month.
Apple has already embraced USB Type-C, initiating the shift with the iPhone 15 lineup in September this year. The plan is to gradually introduce this charging port across all products, including the upcoming iPads.
Regarding AirPods, the company introduced an updated AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C charging port alongside the iPhone 15 Series and the Apple Watch Series 9. This hints at the possibility of the AirPods Pro 3 making its debut in 2025, featuring a new design and an updated chip.
As previously reported, Gurman anticipates a new AirPods Max in late 2024, complete with a USB-C port and fresh color options. While big changes are not expected, this move underscores Apple's commitment to a product that hasn't seen updates since 2020.
Furthermore, there's a potential entry-level fourth-generation AirPods on the horizon, boasting a new design, updated case, improved audio, better fit, and USB-C charging.
Things that are NOT allowed: