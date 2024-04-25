Up Next:
Apple could be working on tech to make the next Apple Watch thinner
We now expect the next generation of Apple Watch, possibly to be called the Apple Watch Series X or the Apple Watch Series 10, to arrive in the fall of this year. Although many Apple Watch fans seem to be expecting a redesign, rumors don't point to big changes in the looks just yet.
We've heard about a new way to attach bands to the watch. And now, a report from the reputable outlet DigiTimes shows that Apple might be using resin-coated copper for the logic board of the Watch.
Resin-coated copper stands for a thin layer of copper foil coated with a resin. This technology could bring improvements to a future Apple Watch logic board in durability and water resistance. And what's even cooler is that the new material could allow for a thinner logic board.
A thinner logic board, on the other hand, may lead to more space inside the Apple Watch for other components or sensors. Or even - allow for a thinner Watch in general.
However, rumors and leaks are still quiet about the new Apple Watch. Maybe we're not going to see an Apple Watch Ultra 3 alongside the base Apple Watch model. In my opinion, the Apple Watch Ultra will benefit even more from freeing up space with the new logic board tech, as the Watch itself is quite big.
So, it's still early to celebrate what this new tech could mean. After all, it could be even next year that we see it in action. We expect as WWDC approaches more Apple Watch leaks to start showing up, so stay tuned!
The next Apple Watch could be thinner, hints new tech
As you'd imagine, freeing up even a little bit of space in a tiny device such as a smartwatch can be a huge advantage. Especially with Apple's growing interest in the health sphere. Having more space in the Apple Watch could allow for more health-centric sensors to be put in. Like, a blood pressure sensor. Or say, a blood glucose sensor (which is probably not happening yet, but in the future!).
