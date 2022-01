Apple Watch saves a Texas woman after a hard hotel fall

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

"I lost my balance, tripped, and then fell face-first into the hotel room dresser,"

And I actually knocked myself completely out. And so I was not moving for over a minute. And what happened was my Apple watch, I had just set up fall detection this Thanksgiving, even though I've had this for about a year, and because it didn't move because it detected the hard fall. And then I didn't move for 60 seconds. It actually called 911."

“I wouldn't be here if I hadn't set it up,”

The Apple Watch is the hero of the day once more, as the popular wearable saved yet another human being following an unfortunate hotel accident. A Texas woman slipped and fell in her hotel room, hitting a hotel dresser and subsequently knocking herself unconscious.Fortunately, Bayla Belle Christianson had set up the Fall Detection feature on her Apple Watch, and the device called emergency services after detecting the hard fall.Christianson said speaking to local news . "The woman is okay now but she says she wants other Apple Watch owners to have the Fall Detection feature enabled, in case they have an accident.Bayla stresses.