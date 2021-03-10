Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Apple

Apple Watch saves man's life after he falls through ice

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 10, 2021, 2:41 AM
Apple Watch saves man's life after he falls through ice
The Apple Watch must have truly been created to change lives, as a man who survived a deadly fall through ice can attest

A seasoned skating teacher was enjoying some alone time out on a frozen lake yesterday, gliding along the ice expanse which he thought should still have been frozen solid. Yet the spring elements must have been at work, or he must have hit a weak spot, because veteran skater William Rogers suddenly found himself submerged in the shock-inducing ice-cold waters of Salmon Falls River in Somersworth.

He struggled for several minutes but could not climb out of the rugged hole in the ice, and hypothermia quickly set in. 

First thing I did was try to walrus up on the ice knowing that I needed to get out of the water as quickly as possible and the ice just kept breaking underneath me.

He had no chance of reaching his phone while clinging onto the ice for dear life, and it dawned on him that he had ten minutes at best before he became unresponsive.

I remember telling myself, ‘OK, don’t panic. Don’t panic. Figure out what your options are here.'

Then Rogers remembered he was still wearing his Apple Watch, and he used it to call emergency services. The firefighters got to him in the nick of time after only five minutes, managing to save his life.

All Apple Watch versions feature an Emergency SOS feature for quickly calling 911 using a number of ways (none of which are completely hands-free yet, however). There is also a fall detection feature which when enabled, will automatically call 911 if it senses a fall and you remain immobile for one minute. Among other safety functions, the Apple Watch Series 5 or later allows you to call emergency services from nearly anywhere in the world as long as you have cellular service, by forwarding your call to local first responders.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung announces its second Unpacked event of the year for March 17th
Popular stories
The date of Google's Pixel 5a announcement event may have just leaked
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison
Popular stories
Apple's next event might clash with the OnePlus 9 announcement

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless