Apple Watch's fall detection feature helps cyclist hit by a car

Apple Watch's fall detection feature helps cyclist hit by a car0
Jay Dixon made what turned out to be a critical turn down a street in northeast England just to find himself on the ground, gasping for air. Dixon was hit by a car and sent flying off his bike, and as he hit the ground, the Fall Detection feature on his Apple Watch activated and called for help.
According to the unlucky cyclist, he’s alive because of his Apple Watch. "When I fell, my watch sent out an emergency signal to the emergency services and my partner," he said. "It had detected I'd taken a fall and sent my exact location to both parties. It tells you exactly what's happened and my partner was there within 15 minutes."
Dixon is recovering in hospital now with some cuts and bruises but intends to get back on his bike. The exact model of the Apple Watch he was wearing remains a mystery, although the feature is supported on Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 4 or later.
Then there was another success story with the Apple Watch saving a young man with a fractured skull. It’s not all roses, though. The feature failed hilariously on US national television a couple of years ago.
How to activate and set-up fall detection on Apple Watch
Fall Detection is automatically turned on if the birthdate you enter when setting up your Apple Watch sets your age at 55 or older. Additionally, the feature is dependent on "wrist detection" - if you have wrist detection turned off, the watch won't attempt to call your emergency number even if it detects a hard impact. Here's how to enable the feature manually:
- Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch.
- Go to SOS > Fall Detection
- Turn on Fall Detection by tapping on the toggle switch.
Alternatively, you can do the same on the Apple Watch app on your iPhone:
- Tap My Watch,
- Navigate to Emergency SOS
- Turn on Fall Detection
There are two additional option - “Always on” and “Only on during workouts”. The first one keeps fall detection active at all times, while the second one will activate the feature only during workouts. It's also worth noting that sometimes Fall Detection can give false positive results if you jump hard on the ground or in some cases even sit a bit too hard.