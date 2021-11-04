Apple Watch's fall detection feature helps cyclist hit by a car

"I came straight off the bike and was immediately concussed,"

"The driver came over to see me, but I was incredibly tired and drifting in and out of consciousness."

"When I fell, my watch sent out an emergency signal to the emergency services and my partner,"

"It had detected I'd taken a fall and sent my exact location to both parties. It tells you exactly what's happened and my partner was there within 15 minutes."





How to activate and set-up fall detection on Apple Watch

Fall Detection is automatically turned on if the birthdate you enter when setting up your Apple Watch sets your age at 55 or older. Additionally, the feature is dependent on "wrist detection" - if you have wrist detection turned off, the watch won't attempt to call your emergency number even if it detects a hard impact. Here's how to enable the feature manually:





Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Go to SOS > Fall Detection Turn on Fall Detection by tapping on the toggle switch.



Alternatively, you can do the same on the Apple Watch app on your iPhone:





Tap My Watch, Navigate to Emergency SOS Turn on Fall Detection



There are two additional option - “Always on” and “Only on during workouts”. The first one keeps fall detection active at all times, while the second one will activate the feature only during workouts. It's also worth noting that sometimes Fall Detection can give false positive results if you jump hard on the ground or in some cases even sit a bit too hard.

