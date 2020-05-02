Score a sweet discount on Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy

Apple's most recent smartwatch is more expensive than the other premium smartwatches launched by rival companies. Prices start at around $400, but they can go up to $800 for some models. It would make sense for the cheaper versions to sell much better than the expensive ones, especially if they're on sale.
For a limited time, Best Buy offers some of the best discounts on the Apple Watch Series 5
that we've seen to date. The cheaper Apple Watch
Series 5 models are now $100 off, which means you could get one for just $300. The larger 44mm variant costs $330, still $100 lower than the retail price. You also get to choose between a few colors Gold Aluminum, Space Gray, and Silver Aluminum.
Those of you who already own an older Apple Watch might want to consider upgrading since the latest model comes with several worthy improvements like the 30% larger screen compared with Apple Watch Series 3
.
Not to mention that those who buy an Apple Watch Series 5 right now will get 50% off on select bands. Also, Best Buy offers free Apple Music for 4 months, although the deal is only available to new subscribers.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!