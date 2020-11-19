Apple announces its 2020 Apple Music Awards, check out which artist was streamed the most

Apple Music Awards winners

Artist of the Year: Lil Baby

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Megan Thee Stallion

Songwriter of the Year: Taylor Swift

Top Song of the Year: “The Box” by Roddy Ricch





Top Album of the Year: “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” by Roddy Ricch

“My first phone was the iPhone. It’s crazy making music could get me to the point where a platform like Apple could honor me or put me on a pedestal. I just appreciate Apple Music to the farthest extent. Winning this award motivates me to work even harder. This is confirmation that I am on the right track and doing what I gotta do to be the greatest in my own right.”

The Apple Music Award itself



