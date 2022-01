Android 13 could turn QR code scanning into a walk in the park

You may also find interesting:

Even though QR codes have been around for decades (invented back in 1994 in Japan), Android somehow fails to offer an easy solution for scanning and reading them. Every smartphone brand has its own method of doing this - some integrate the QR code scanner into the camera app, while others use dedicated apps. The most common way is to fire Google Lens and rely on its algorithms to discern the QR matrix and translate the information for you.This might change soon, though. According to screenshots, obtained by Android Police from a “trusted source”, Google is working on a way to launch a dedicated QR code scanner from the lock screen in Android 13. The screenshots also show a shortcut in the notification shade, giving users two handy and useful ways to scan QR codes without the need to launch the camera or a dedicated app.