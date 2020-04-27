Android 11 will allow you to bring back recently closed apps with a swipe
A change that has been in testing since the early Android 10 (Q) betas is back: the timing to "undo" closing a recent apps page is much longer than before. pic.twitter.com/Ld5sXmaMWs— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 23, 2020
The Editor-in-Chief of XDA-Developers Mishaal Rahman was first to spot the new feature. He posted a quick video of the functionality in action on Twitter. Meanwhile, other users report that the feature is still a bit buggy and does not always work.
It’s worth noting that some features don’t necessarily make it out of Developers Preview. Nevertheless, the ability to bring back the last closed app will be a useful addition for all users when Android 11 finally hits phones later this year.