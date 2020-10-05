Amazon Prime Day: Get up to $50 in credit by making a purchase from Whole Foods or Amazon 4-star









Here’s how to use Spend $10, get $10 Amazon Prime Day credits

Shop in-store at any Whole Foods Market and scan the Prime code in the Amazon app or use a linked mobile phone number at checkout Alternatively, you can order delivery or pickup from Whole Foods market using the Amazon app, or by going to amazon.com/wholefoods.

Amazon Fresh: use the QR code in the Fresh In-Storesection of the Amazon app at checkout

Amazon Go, Amazon Go Grocery: use the Amazon Go app or Amazon mobile app tied to an Amazon Prime account to enter the store

Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up: use a Prime account at checkout

Instructions on how to redeem the credit or credits on Amazon.com on Prime Day will be sent via email to Amazon Prime members after they have completed their purchase.



Get $10 more for supporting local small businesses Additionally, you can spend $10 in select local small businesses and get another $10 credit for Prime Day. This offer is available until October 12. The selected local businesses can be found here: amazon.com/supportsmall

A $100 gift card for Amazon Prime Day with Visa Signature Card





Amazon Prime Day is coming very soon, which can get almost anyone excited. Now, Amazon Prime customers can even get up to $50 savings for Prime Day. Whole Foods Market Prime Day is an offer to do just that: spend $10, get $10 on Prime Day.The spend $10, get $10 in credits offer is available for online or in-store purchases from Whole Foods Market. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can benefit from this offer. What’s more, the offer is available for Prime members who shop in-store at Amazon physical stores, such as Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, and Amazon 4-star.In order to benefit from the offer, Amazon Prime Members should do the following:You can also get Prime Day credits for the following Amazon physical stores:Until October 31, eligible Amazon Prime members who apply and are approved to the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will receive a $100 gift card instantly. Cardmembers receive additional promotions and benefits that you can find here: