Amazon Prime Day: Get up to $50 in credit by making a purchase from Whole Foods or Amazon 4-star
The spend $10, get $10 in credits offer is available for online or in-store purchases from Whole Foods Market. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can benefit from this offer. What’s more, the offer is available for Prime members who shop in-store at Amazon physical stores, such as Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, and Amazon 4-star.
Here’s how to use Spend $10, get $10 Amazon Prime Day credits
In order to benefit from the offer, Amazon Prime Members should do the following:
- Shop in-store at any Whole Foods Market and scan the Prime code in the Amazon app or use a linked mobile phone number at checkout
- Alternatively, you can order delivery or pickup from Whole Foods market using the Amazon app, or by going to amazon.com/wholefoods.
You can also get Prime Day credits for the following Amazon physical stores:
- Amazon Fresh: use the QR code in the Fresh In-Storesection of the Amazon app at checkout
- Amazon Go, Amazon Go Grocery: use the Amazon Go app or Amazon mobile app tied to an Amazon Prime account to enter the store
- Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up: use a Prime account at checkout
Instructions on how to redeem the credit or credits on Amazon.com on Prime Day will be sent via email to Amazon Prime members after they have completed their purchase.