Amazon launches new Music mobile app for artists

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 14, 2020, 3:15 PM
Amazon launches new Music mobile app for artists
Amazon has decided to open its Music app to artists and allow them to see metrics that show how they perform on the streaming service. This can be done via Amazon Music for Artists, a new mobile app that's now available on Android and iOS devices.

Artists can download the app right now via App Store and Google Play Store and obtain information related to streaming performance and act's fanbase. The app shows new success metrics, including the Daily Voice Index that servers up details about how an artist's music is performing on Amazon Music with Alexa.

Also, artists will get access to real-time streaming data and a fan insights tab the shows the artist's most engaged listeners (fans and superfans). Last but not least, the Amazon Music for Artists includes a custom date filter that lets users choose specific dater, or length of time to track performance in real-time up to the last 24 hours of a release.

Any verified artist has access to Amazon Music for Artists and the metrics it provides. If you're an artist signed to a label, you don't have to do anything since you're already a verified artist if your music is already listed on Amazon Music. Independent artists must contact one of the indie distributors that have agreements with Amazon if they want their music on the music streaming service.

