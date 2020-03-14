Amazon launches new Music mobile app for artists
Artists can download the app right now via App Store and Google Play Store and obtain information related to streaming performance and act's fanbase. The app shows new success metrics, including the Daily Voice Index that servers up details about how an artist's music is performing on Amazon Music with Alexa.
Any verified artist has access to Amazon Music for Artists and the metrics it provides. If you're an artist signed to a label, you don't have to do anything since you're already a verified artist if your music is already listed on Amazon Music. Independent artists must contact one of the indie distributors that have agreements with Amazon if they want their music on the music streaming service.