Update your Amazon Echo Buds now to avoid overheating issues
The email sent by Amazon to Echo Buds owners mentions that after the company's engineers determined the cause of the overheating issues, it decided to release an update that will not only fix it but also “improves the long-term performance of Echo Buds' batteries,” AndroidCentral reports.
Amazon says that the update released today will make Echo Buds more efficient and monitors performance to optimize how and when they're charged. More importantly, the update should “improve the long-term health of the battery.”
To download the latest Echo Buds update, make sure that they're at least 30% charged and connect them to your phone and the Alexa app. Put them in the case and keep them within the Bluetooth range of your phone for around 30 minutes and they should automatically update to version 318119151 (or above).