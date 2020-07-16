Accessories Software updates Amazon Audio

Update your Amazon Echo Buds now to avoid overheating issues

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 16, 2020, 12:47 AM
Update your Amazon Echo Buds now to avoid overheating issues
Amazon acknowledged not long ago that its Echo Buds are affected by an overheating issue that only manifests when they're in the charging case. Customers who own the $130 earbuds have already been informed by Amazon about the overheating risks they're exposed to via email.

The Verge reports that Amazon was made aware of the issue after a customer reported that his Echo Buds overheat while in the charging case. The good news is there have been a limited number of cases and that Amazon was able to provide Echo Buds users with a patch quite fast.

The email sent by Amazon to Echo Buds owners mentions that after the company's engineers determined the cause of the overheating issues, it decided to release an update that will not only fix it but also “improves the long-term performance of Echo Buds' batteries,” AndroidCentral reports.

Amazon says that the update released today will make Echo Buds more efficient and monitors performance to optimize how and when they're charged. More importantly, the update should “improve the long-term health of the battery.”

To download the latest Echo Buds update, make sure that they're at least 30% charged and connect them to your phone and the Alexa app. Put them in the case and keep them within the Bluetooth range of your phone for around 30 minutes and they should automatically update to version 318119151 (or above).

