Amazon's Echo Buds are getting a rare 30% discount

Jan 27, 2020, 11:42 AM
Amazon's take on the earbuds, the Echo Buds are on sale not long after they were introduced on the market. The wireless earphones usually sell for $130, a low price compared to Apple's most recent AirPods.

Still, even $130 is too much for some, so Amazon is making it easier to decide whether or not to invest in its products. For a limited time, the Echo Buds are getting a $40 discount on Amazon, which brings the price well below $100.

The Echo Buds are using the so-called Bose Active Noise Reduction technology, some sort of basic noise-canceling that, along with the in-ear design, limits background noise. As an Amazon product, the Echo Buds feature Alexa support, but access to Siri and Google Assistant is available too.

According to Amazon, the Echo Buds should last for about 5 hours of music playback, but thanks to the charging case that comes in the box, you can get up to 20 hours. Not to mention that when the battery is low, you can get up to 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge.

Also, you should have no trouble pairing the Echo Buds with any Bluetooth-compatible Android or iOS device. Along with the Echo Buds, customers who buy them will also receive a free 3-month Audible trial.

