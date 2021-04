Amazon and Microsoft team up to offer gamers more download options

Alexa, download [game name] from Xbox Game Pass

Amazon announced earlier today it inked a new partnership with Microsoft to offer gamers new download options for their games. Starting today, Amazon Alexa can be used to download games directly to your Microsoft Xbox console (via PCMag ).Now, this can be done from any device that has Amazon Alexa installed, including Echo smart speakers, smartphones, Echo Buds, or even from a car. It's important to mention that you'll need to be subscribed to Microsoft's Xbox Gaming Pass service, otherwise you won't be able to use the new Alexa Amazon voice command.Speaking of which, you can use the new feature by saying “.” As you noticed, you must say the name of the game you want to download to your console. Xbox Game Pass has a catalog of more than 100 games, and we assume all of them can be downloaded via Amazon Alexa.Unfortunately, if you live outside the United States, you won't be able to use the Amazon Alexa voice command to download your Game Pass games to your Xbox console. However, Amazon said it will bring the feature to other regions soon.