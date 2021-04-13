Amazon and Microsoft team up to offer gamers more download options
Now, this can be done from any device that has Amazon Alexa installed, including Echo smart speakers, smartphones, Echo Buds, or even from a car. It's important to mention that you'll need to be subscribed to Microsoft's Xbox Gaming Pass service, otherwise you won't be able to use the new Alexa Amazon voice command.
Unfortunately, if you live outside the United States, you won't be able to use the Amazon Alexa voice command to download your Game Pass games to your Xbox console. However, Amazon said it will bring the feature to other regions soon.