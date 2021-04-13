Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Android Apps Games

Amazon and Microsoft team up to offer gamers more download options

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 13, 2021, 11:09 PM
Amazon and Microsoft team up to offer gamers more download options
Amazon announced earlier today it inked a new partnership with Microsoft to offer gamers new download options for their games. Starting today, Amazon Alexa can be used to download games directly to your Microsoft Xbox console (via PCMag).

Now, this can be done from any device that has Amazon Alexa installed, including Echo smart speakers, smartphones, Echo Buds, or even from a car. It's important to mention that you'll need to be subscribed to Microsoft's Xbox Gaming Pass service, otherwise you won't be able to use the new Alexa Amazon voice command.

Speaking of which, you can use the new feature by saying “Alexa, download [game name] from Xbox Game Pass.” As you noticed, you must say the name of the game you want to download to your console. Xbox Game Pass has a catalog of more than 100 games, and we assume all of them can be downloaded via Amazon Alexa.

Unfortunately, if you live outside the United States, you won't be able to use the Amazon Alexa voice command to download your Game Pass games to your Xbox console. However, Amazon said it will bring the feature to other regions soon.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Buy — the best place to buy a OnePlus 9
Popular stories
Apple announces 'Spring Loaded' iPad Pro event for April 20th
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 13 5G renders show off smaller notch, diagonal camera
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless