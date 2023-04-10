Alleged iPhone 15 Pro dummy gives us our first hands-on look at the device
A purported mockup of the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok.
We have seen a slew of leaks over the past few days and the latest rumor is in line with those rumors. However, the previous leaks were mostly computer-aided design renders, whereas this dummy device gives us a more comprehensive picture of the design.
The iPhone 15 Pro's mockup comes with a unified rocker-style volume button, as opposed to two distinct buttons for up and down, as earlier rumors had suggested. Apple is expected to replace the mechanical buttons with solid-state ones that provide haptic feedback to simulate the sensation of movement.
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro dummy unit
Furthermore, the mute switch is likely to be replaced by a customizable action button, and the phone's bottom port appears to be wider than the Lightning port, suggesting that the phone will include a USB-C port.
iPhone 15 Pro will likely have a USB-C port
Overall, the iPhone 15 Pro looks quite similar to the iPhone 14 Pro, with a few changes here and there. Some other rumored changes, such as a larger camera bump with more protruding lenses, are not readily apparent in the video.
Additionally, the phone's edges are expected to be slightly curvy. This should make it more comfortable to hold for users who complain that the edges are too sharp at the moment.
Dummy models are typically created for case manufacturers, which may explain why this iPhone 15 Pro model lacks many details. For example, we do not get to see the rumored thinner bezels and the titanium frame.
The iPhone 15 Pro will probably be announced in September, along with the other models. The higher-end variants will most likely rock the rumored A17 Bionic chip which will be based on the new 3nm process. The Ultra, which will succeed the iPhone 14 Pro Max, could also feature a periscope camera.
Popular stories
10 Apr, 2023Alleged iPhone 15 Pro dummy gives us our first hands-on look at the device
07 Apr, 2023iPhone 15 Pro brought to life in stunning new images
29 Mar, 2023iPhone 15 Pro's rumored new buttons might be much more than a pretty design change
28 Mar, 2023Apple might bring eSIM-only iPhones to Europe with the iPhone 15 series
22 Mar, 2023Leaked iPhone 15 glass panels and CAD renders further solidify rumors
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: