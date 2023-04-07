Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro brought to life in stunning new images


The iPhone 14 might be just over half a year old, but many tech enthusiasts are already looking forward to the next iteration, which might well be one of the best phones to buy in 2023. Perhaps the biggest reason for this excitement is the rumored design changes Apple will be implementing this year.

According to most reports, the iPhone 15 lineup will be drastically altering the appearance of the high-end Pro and Pro Max models. Based on everything we know so far, 9to5Mac has managed to produce some stunning images showcasing the new look of the iPhone 15 Pro.



Some of the highlights of the new design include slimmer bezels, haptic volume and mute buttons (bid farewell to the Mute Switch), and an all-new titanium frame with rounded-edges. Once again, the camera module will grow in size, as has become the custom with every new iPhone Pro model.


A less noticeable, but much more significant tweak is the transition to a USB-C Port for the first time. While Apple will likely still find a way to at least partially preserve its ecosystem, the Lightning port seems to be gone for good.



There are a number of additional implications of the new design as well, which 9to5Mac points out. The iPhone 15 Pro should be slightly smaller than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro, and should feel much better in the hand because of the rounded edges.



Lastly, the exclusive color option for this year’s model is going to be a rather dark shade of red (9to5Mac specifies the color code - 410D0D). The lovely finish is visualized in a dedicated image. For reference, the new red color option will replace the current Deep Purple one.



We expect the iPhone 15 lineup to make its debut sometime in September. And while there is still plenty of time for surprises, so far Apple’s new flagship looks very promising on paper.

