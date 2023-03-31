iPhone 15 Pro solid-state buttons could feature sensitivity toggle to work with gloves and cases

Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Apple
Few companies are as good at removing basic smartphone features as Apple. After doing away with the headphone jack, the Cupertino company’s next victims seem to be… buttons?

According to most rumors, Apple will be implementing solid-state buttons for the first time with the iPhone 15 lineup, which will be replacing the mundane mechanical ones found on past iPhone models. Now, a more recent leak claims that the sensitivity of Apple’s new capacitive controls will be customizable.

The main implication of this is rather straightforward: such a feature could enable the solid-state buttons to work effectively even if they are being obstructed by a case or if the user is wearing gloves. This new detail was first brought forward by an anonymous source on the MacRumors forums and was subsequently covered by 9to5Mac in a dedicated article.

The tipster has a limited track record, but has leaked accurate information in the past regarding the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, two of the best phones to buy in 2023. The same source also claims that the iPhone’s mute switch will be replaced by an all-new programmable Action button similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra.

It should be noted that the aforementioned design tweaks apply exclusively to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (and/or the iPhone 15 Ultra). These are just some of the changes Apple is implementing in order to further differentiate its more premium iPhone models - the latter will also reportedly feature slimmer bezels and a revamped titanium frame with curved edges (similar to the ones found on the MacBook Pro 14” and 16” models).

Naturally, these upgrades come at a price, quite literally. The Cupertino company is ostensibly considering a hike, which could push the average price of the iPhone 15 lineup beyond the $1000 mark for the first time.

