AT&T TV silently raises prices, removes HBO Max from cheapest plan

While YouTube TV's recent price hike didn't go unnoticed, AT&T TV's similar move might have gone under the radar. Luckily, the folks at Droid-life found out that AT&T quietly increased the prices of its streaming TV service by $10 across all tiers.That means that the Entertainment Package that was available for $50 per month, now costs $60. What's worse is that AT&T has removed HBO Max from this particular package, so its value is now even lower.The Choice Package and XTRA Package continue to have HBO Max included, but they now cost $65 and $75 per month, $10 more than last month . We're not sure when these prices will start affecting existing customers, but this is how much new customers must pay for AT&T TV.Also, AT&T requires new customers to sign up for 2-year contracts and is charging $20 activation fees, as well as $15/month termination fees where it applies. AT&T has yet to issue an official statement on the price hike, but the new plans are already listed on the carrier's page