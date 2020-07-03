AT&T Wireless service

AT&T TV silently raises prices, removes HBO Max from cheapest plan

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 03, 2020, 6:20 AM
AT&amp;T TV silently raises prices, removes HBO Max from cheapest plan
While YouTube TV's recent price hike didn't go unnoticed, AT&T TV's similar move might have gone under the radar. Luckily, the folks at Droid-life found out that AT&T quietly increased the prices of its streaming TV service by $10 across all tiers.

That means that the Entertainment Package that was available for $50 per month, now costs $60. What's worse is that AT&T has removed HBO Max from this particular package, so its value is now even lower.

The Choice Package and XTRA Package continue to have HBO Max included, but they now cost $65 and $75 per month, $10 more than last month. We're not sure when these prices will start affecting existing customers, but this is how much new customers must pay for AT&T TV.

Also, AT&T requires new customers to sign up for 2-year contracts and is charging $20 activation fees, as well as $15/month termination fees where it applies. AT&T has yet to issue an official statement on the price hike, but the new plans are already listed on the carrier's page.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The perfect phone: men's vs women's perspective
Popular stories
Google discontinues Pixel 3a series as everyone awaits the introduction of the Pixel 4a
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 1 II Review
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G press renders show off camera bump and more

Popular stories

Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Popular stories
Zuckerberg loses billions after Verizon and others pull ads over offensive posts
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless