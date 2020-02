AT&T lights up 5G in 13 additional markets

AT&T is quickly expanding its 5G services to more locations across the United States. The most recent wave of markets to get 5G network coverage includes 13 cities, which bring the total number of markets where AT&T's 5G mobile service is available to 45.Starting this week, AT&T's 5G network should partially cover the following cities: Gila, AZ, Hartford, CT, Macon, GA, Worth, GA, Flint, MI, Kalamazoo, MI, Newaygo, MI, Kansas City, MO, Erie, PA, Northeast, PA, York, PA, Salem, OR, and Spokane, WA.To benefit from 5G data speeds, you'll need a device like the S amsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G , but the new Galaxy S20 series will also allow you to access the fast-data service, although you'll have to wait until March 6 to get one.Since AT&T promised to offer 5G nationwide in the first half of 2020, the carrier is bound to keep its 5G momentum, so we're waiting for a new wave of markets to be added to the list of 5G markets in the coming weeks.For the full list of cities where AT&T offers 5G service, make sure to check out the carrier's webpage that's often updated with new markets. It's important to add that AT&T won't offer full 5G network coverage in any of these markets, but customers should be able to access the service in some of the most important parts of these cities.