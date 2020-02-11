AT&T lights up 5G in 13 additional markets
To benefit from 5G data speeds, you'll need a device like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, but the new Galaxy S20 series will also allow you to access the fast-data service, although you'll have to wait until March 6 to get one.
Since AT&T promised to offer 5G nationwide in the first half of 2020, the carrier is bound to keep its 5G momentum, so we're waiting for a new wave of markets to be added to the list of 5G markets in the coming weeks.
For the full list of cities where AT&T offers 5G service, make sure to check out the carrier's webpage that's often updated with new markets. It's important to add that AT&T won't offer full 5G network coverage in any of these markets, but customers should be able to access the service in some of the most important parts of these cities.
