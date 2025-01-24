AI on smartphones is in a battle with time, and it’s losing

Galaxy AI

It will all be over in 2025













Wanna be like that guy? Buy an iPhone, use AI!Yeah, the public isn’t having it, and there’a s lot of pushback against AI.There are some genuinely useful applications for AI, there truly are. No, not generating a creepy comicbook version of yourself, and certainly not changing your text message to sound more “friendly and social”.For research, checking long strings of code, for compiling and making sense of datasets, or digging back into Internet history, it’s doubtlessly useful. Do you think I remembered the Huawei Mate 10 earlier in this article off the top of my head?No, I remembered the chain of events, the attempt to market a phone as an AI and the public pushback, which resulted in the industry leaning back on the Machine Learning marketing term. So, I have ChatGPT that exact sentence, and it reminded me that it’s the Huawei Mate 10 I am talking about.However, all of that extra madness will simmer down. ChatGPT integration into iOS has started, and Gemini being baked into every Android smartphone is well underway — those things will play out. And we will get to keep the truly useful AI features like article and call summaries, cross-app queries, smart search through photos and settings, and real-time translation (whenever that becomes good).But the AI marketing term is quickly becoming poisoned, and we expect to stop seeing it towards the end of 2025, as well as the constant development of absurd side apps and features that nobody will use.Who knows what it will be replaced by in 2026. Any guesses?