Images of cases for the 5G Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro match renders of the new phones

Alan Friedman
Jun 05, 2021, 6:34 PM
Images of cases for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro match renders of the new phones
We've seen renders of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and the unusual design of the pair, especially the camera bump on the back, have some wondering about the legitimacy of the images. However, images of protective cases for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been disseminated by Slashleaks and the cutouts for the camera bumps on both models match up with the renders perfectly.

The Pixel 6 is rumored to have a 6.4-inch flat AMOLED display compared to the 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display expected on the Pixel 6 Pro. Both screens are equipped with a centered punch-hole selfie snapper and an under-display fingerprint sensor is expected to be on board both models. To reduce its reliance on Qualcomm and the Snapdragon line of chipsets, Google is expected to use its own in-house designed SoC manufactured using the 5nm process node and equipped with the Mali G78 GPU.

Many Pixel fans are excited at the prospect of a legitimate Pixel challenger to the top-of-the-line Apple iPhone and Galaxy S models and of course, Pixel owners get first crack at Android updates. We could see the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro released not terribly long after Android 12 is disseminated. While that would probably take place in early September, the full-size Pixel models hve traditionally been released in October.

You can actually feel the excitement circulating around the Google Pixel 6 Pro and we would imagine that some iPhone users with an affinity for Android are tempted to buy the new high-end model. However, it would behoove consumers to take a breath. On Monday Apple will give us a preview of iOS 15 at WWDC and we really need more information about the the specs of the Pixel 6 Pro before reaching an informed decision.

