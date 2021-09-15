Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Apple iPhone 13 Pro with 5G support shows 55% gain in graphics performance

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Apple iPhone 13 Pro with 5G support shows 55% gain in graphics performance
Earlier today we told you about a report that indicated how the new A15 Bionic chipset is not as powerful as hoped. The next-generation CPU has reportedly been put off until next year's A16 Bionic which originally was supposed to be built using TSMC's 3nm process build. Instead, the new chip will feature the foundry's 4nm process node. With a transistor density of 135.14 million transistors per square mm just slightly more than the A14 Bionic's 134.09 million, this year's chipset could be a major disappointment.

While Apple wouldn't give out an estimate for the A15 Bionic's estimated improvement in CPU performance for the iPhone 13 series, it did mention how the Pro models will have a GPU with 5 cores up from the 4 that last year's Pro models had. And thanks to the person who somehow got their hands on an iPhone 13 Pro and ran it through the Geekbench benchmark testing app, we see that the iPhone 13 Pro has a 55% better graphics performance than the iPhone 12 Pro.

The Geekbench test (via MacRumors) shows that iPhone 14,2 (AKA the iPhone 13 Pro) had a Metal score (measuring the performance of the GPU) of 14216. That score is 55% higher than the 9123 tallied by the iPhone 12 and the A14 Bionic SoC. Yesterday, Apple said at the California Streaming event that the new chip delivers "up to 50% faster graphics performance than any other smartphone chip," and based on the Geekbench test, this appears to be true.

The benchmark test, if legit, shows that the iPhone 13 Pro models will be equipped with 6GB of RAM. Reportedly, the non-Pro units will feature 4GB of memory.

Pre-orders for the just-announced 2021 iPhone models kick off this Friday, September 17th, at 5 am PDT (8 am EDT). The phones will be released on September 24th.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x

Latest News

Report: Apple's A15 Bionic has no major CPU improvements, minimal gain in transistor density
by Alan Friedman,  4
Report: Apple's A15 Bionic has no major CPU improvements, minimal gain in transistor density
Fairphone 4 5G specs, renders leaked
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Fairphone 4 5G specs, renders leaked
FlickType developer trolls Apple with tweet after QuickPath reveal
by Alan Friedman,  2
FlickType developer trolls Apple with tweet after QuickPath reveal
Leaked specs show that previous 5G Pixel 6 Pro rumors are right on target
by Alan Friedman,  3
Leaked specs show that previous 5G Pixel 6 Pro rumors are right on target
Facebook has always known (and ignored) how toxic Instagram is to young girls
by Doroteya Borisova,  4
Facebook has always known (and ignored) how toxic Instagram is to young girls
Google blows the dust off of the Nexus Twitter account to give iPhone fans some advice
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google blows the dust off of the Nexus Twitter account to give iPhone fans some advice
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless