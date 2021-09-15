Apple iPhone 13 Pro with 5G support shows 55% gain in graphics performance

Earlier today we told you about a report that indicated how the new A15 Bionic chipset is not as powerful as hoped. The next-generation CPU has reportedly been put off until next year's A16 Bionic which originally was supposed to be built using TSMC's 3nm process build. Instead, the new chip will feature the foundry's 4nm process node. With a transistor density of 135.14 million transistors per square mm just slightly more than the A14 Bionic's 134.09 million, this year's chipset could be a major disappointment.





While Apple wouldn't give out an estimate for the A15 Bionic's estimated improvement in CPU performance for the iPhone 13 series, it did mention how the Pro models will have a GPU with 5 cores up from the 4 that last year's Pro models had. And thanks to the person who somehow got their hands on an iPhone 13 Pro and ran it through the Geekbench benchmark testing app, we see that the iPhone 13 Pro has a 55% better graphics performance than the iPhone 12 Pro





The Geekbench test (via MacRumors ) shows that iPhone 14,2 (AKA the iPhone 13 Pro) had a Metal score (measuring the performance of the GPU) of 14216. That score is 55% higher than the 9123 tallied by the iPhone 12 and the A14 Bionic SoC. Yesterday, Apple said at the California Streaming event that the new chip delivers "up to 50% faster graphics performance than any other smartphone chip," and based on the Geekbench test, this appears to be true.





The benchmark test, if legit, shows that the iPhone 13 Pro models will be equipped with 6GB of RAM. Reportedly, the non-Pro units will feature 4GB of memory.





Pre-orders for the just-announced 2021 iPhone models kick off this Friday, September 17th, at 5 am PDT (8 am EDT). The phones will be released on September 24th.

