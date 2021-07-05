Concept video shows what the 5G iPhone 13 Pro series could look like

We've already seen video and still images showing off iPhone 13 concepts including the rumored redesigned rear cameras for the non-Pro models that now feature a diagonal look for the two rear lenses. Now, the latest concept video for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max has been released by ConceptsiPhone . While TF International's reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has already shot down the appearance of an under-display Touch ID fingerprint scanner until the 2022 series , the video shows something similar but yet different.







Similar to the integrated Touch ID/Power button found on the iPad Air (2020) , the "trailer" shows a Power button Touch ID on the side of the handset. It also shows a slightly smaller notch and Face ID support. The video also shows that the Pro models will feature a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate that will update the display 120 times per second.











While this is usually a battery killer, the LTSP backplane used on the Pro Models will allow the refresh rate to drop when the content on the screen is more static and can't benefit from a faster refresh rate. That would include content such as email, texts and more. The new units will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset manufactured by TSMC using its enhanced 5nm process node.





One of the new colors rumored for the 2021 iPhone 13 Pro models is a dark red and this does appear on the video. As for pricing, the video shows that the iPhone 13 Pro will start at $999 while the iPhone Pro Max will cost $1,099 and up. This year, that "up" could include Pro models with as much as 1TB of storage although this wasn't mentioned on the video.







Also not seen on the video is the sensor shift stabilization rumored to be on all four iPhone 13 models. This feature makes videos look less jittery by adjusting the sensor for each camera rather than moving the lens to achieve improved stabilization. All four phones will sport an Always-on display and for the first time, the iPhone will feature Portrait mode video recording.







The iPhone 13 series could be introduced by Apple some time around the middle of September.