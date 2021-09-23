MagSafe Duo charger doesn't fit the 5G iPhone 13 Pro but will it still charge the device?

According to Spanish-language Apple blog La Manzana Mordida
(via 9to5Mac
), the camera module on the iPhone 13 Pro
might be a bit too large for the phone to enjoy a good fit with the MagSafe Duo especially when the handset is wearing an official leather case
. A photo snapped by the Spanish blog shows just how close the camera module and the case come to be too big for the accessory to work.
As MKBHD's Marques Brownlee demonstrated on Twitter, the iPhone 13 has no issues with the MagSafe Duo and there is no problem with the fit. However, the larger camera module on the iPhone 13 Pro made things pretty dicey in terms of a fit with the MagSafe Duo and as Brownlee points out, depending on the case chosen by the phone's owner, things could end up being even dicier.
The MagSafe Duo charger does not fit correctly with the iPhone 13 Pro, but it still will charge the phone
If you own the iPhone 13 Pro and a MagSafe Duo charger, you will need to make sure that the latter still maintains enough of a fit to continue working.