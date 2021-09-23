MagSafe Duo charger doesn't fit the 5G iPhone 13 Pro but will it still charge the device?









iPhone 13 Pro vs Magsafe duo charger (they'll probably need to make a new one) pic.twitter.com/fYF59AZvgu — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 23, 2021

As MKBHD's Marques Brownlee demonstrated on Twitter, the iPhone 13 has no issues with the MagSafe Duo and there is no problem with the fit. However, the larger camera module on the iPhone 13 Pro made things pretty dicey in terms of a fit with the MagSafe Duo and as Brownlee points out, depending on the case chosen by the phone's owner, things could end up being even dicier.





If you own the iPhone 13 Pro and a MagSafe Duo charger, you will need to make sure that the latter still maintains enough of a fit to continue working.

