Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Accessories iOS Apple 5G

FCC filing shows MagSafe charger for 5G iPhone 13 line and AirPods charging case

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
FCC filing shows MagSafe charger for 5G iPhone 13 line and AirPods charging case
Apple's MagSafe line of magnetic accessories uses a magnet to attach extras like a battery pack, a leather wallet, a charger, and more to the back of an iPhone. Now, an FCC filing mentioned in a tweet by "technologist" Dave Zatz reveals that there will be a revised version of the MagSafe charger made available to Apple iPhone 13 users. The new MagSafe charger will have an Apple model number of A2548 compared to last year's model number of A2140.

The filing was made approximately three weeks ago on August 13th. The FCC tested the new MagSafe charger with what was described by the regulatory agency as "Legacy Phone" with the model numbers of A2341, A2172, A2176, and A2342. Those happen to be the model numbers of the iPhone 12 series. The FCC also said that it tested the charger with four unidentified "New Phone" units which most likely were the iPhone 13 models.

Earlier this year, one of the rumors surrounding the iPhone 13 series suggested that Apple would mount stronger magnets inside the iPhone 13. This way there would be no more worrying about chargers and other accessories falling off the back of an iPhone 13 unit because of a weak magnetic attraction.

We could see the unveiling of the iPhone 13 series take place a week from tomorrow which would be next Tuesday. Any changes made to the MagSafe line will certainly be mentioned during the event. There is some speculation that the charging case for the unannounced AirPods 3 will be compatible with the MagSafe charger and some images from the FCC filing certainly suggests that possibility.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS

Latest News

TSMC raises cost of A15 Bionic by only 3%; chip's GPU tops Exynos 2200 in benchmark test
by Alan Friedman,  9
TSMC raises cost of A15 Bionic by only 3%; chip's GPU tops Exynos 2200 in benchmark test
Cool new Bitmoji AOD feature available to OnePlus Nord users with latest beta update
by Alan Friedman,  0
Cool new Bitmoji AOD feature available to OnePlus Nord users with latest beta update
Samsung hoping to take on new iPad Pro with Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
by Anam Hamid,  5
Samsung hoping to take on new iPad Pro with Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Indian iPhone sales set to grow by over 50% as Apple boosts local production
by Joshua Swingle,  2
Indian iPhone sales set to grow by over 50% as Apple boosts local production
Global Vivo X70 series debut delayed until a day before iPhone 13 event
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Global Vivo X70 series debut delayed until a day before iPhone 13 event
Hold on! Apple's iPhone 13 - illegal for 40% of the world's population due to satellite connectivity?!
by Martin Filipov,  10
Hold on! Apple's iPhone 13 - illegal for 40% of the world's population due to satellite connectivity?!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless