FCC filing shows MagSafe charger for 5G iPhone 13 line and AirPods charging case

FCC filing shows MagSafe charger for 5G iPhone 13 line and AirPods charging case0
Apple's MagSafe line of magnetic accessories uses a magnet to attach extras like a battery pack, a leather wallet, a charger, and more to the back of an iPhone. Now, an FCC filing mentioned in a tweet by "technologist" Dave Zatz reveals that there will be a revised version of the MagSafe charger made available to Apple iPhone 13 users. The new MagSafe charger will have an Apple model number of A2548 compared to last year's model number of A2140.
Earlier this year, one of the rumors surrounding the iPhone 13 series suggested that Apple would mount stronger magnets inside the iPhone 13. This way there would be no more worrying about chargers and other accessories falling off the back of an iPhone 13 unit because of a weak magnetic attraction.
We could see the unveiling of the iPhone 13 series take place a week from tomorrow which would be next Tuesday. Any changes made to the MagSafe line will certainly be mentioned during the event. There is some speculation that the charging case for the unannounced AirPods 3 will be compatible with the MagSafe charger and some images from the FCC filing certainly suggests that possibility.