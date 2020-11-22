iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android 5G

Geekbench sighting raises questions about Samsung's plans for the future

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 22, 2020, 4:26 PM
Geekbench sighting raises questions about Samsung's plans for the future
Leaker Abhishek Yadav has spotted an unannounced Samsung phone on the benchmarking platform Geekbench. The handset carries the model number SGH-N378 and it is powered by the Snapdragon 750G, which implies it's 5G-ready.

The benchmarking website has also revealed that the chip will be mated with the Adreno 619 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Per the listing, the phone in question will run Android 11.



The recently released Galaxy A42 5G is also underpinned by the Snapdragon 750G, and the rumored Galaxy A52 5G is also expected to have the same chip under the hood.

So, is the SGH-N378 model number related to the Galaxy A52? Well, not necessarily.

The SGH-N378 could be a part of an entirely new range


The eagle-eyed folks at GSM Arena point out that the SGH-N378 model number follows the same pattern as older Samsung models, and this convention was dropped after 2013. The website notes that the identifier is 'different from the Galaxy A42 5G’s SM-A426B and SM-A426B/DS.'

If another Geekbench listing is to go by, the Galaxy A52 5G carries the model number SM-A526B, which lines up nicely with Galaxy A51 5G's SM-A516B identifier.

Could the South Korean giant be planning to add a new Galaxy series to its portfolio? It's hard to fathom that possibility, given that the chaebol has so many smartphone lines already. It recently introduced the Galaxy F series and has also adopted the Galaxy Z moniker for its foldable phones.

Thus, it's unlikely that the out of place model number points at a new range of devices, and it is presumably referring to the Galaxy A52.

The midranger will reportedly feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera and an 8-megapixel macro lens, and it will come in the colors white, black, blue, and orange. Samsung is expected to announce the phone next month.

Galaxy A51 5G

