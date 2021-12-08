Notification Center

Apple

Larger display iPhone SE coming in 2023, only a minor upgrade due in 2022

Victor Hristov
By
0
Kuo: larger display iPhone SE in 2023
Apple will launch a new iPhone SE model as expected in 2022, but that will be a minor upgrade, while a bigger refresh to the budget iPhone SE series is scheduled to happen in 2023. This is the latest scoop coming from the most knowledgeable Apple analyst and supply chain insider Ming-Chi Kuo. 

The analyst confirms that the iPhone SE 2022 edition will keep the familiar old-school design that we currently have on the iPhone SE (2020), which we interpret as meaning the iPhone SE (2022) edition will still come with a 4.7-inch screen, big top and bottom bezel, and the round Touch ID button for biometrics. Apple usually launches these budget iPhones in the March/April timeframe.

iPhone SE (2022): more of the same



Kuo also confirms that the new iPhone SE will have the same 3GB of RAM, but does not specify whether it will get a new processor. The SE 2020 edition that is currently on sale features the Apple A13 Bionic (the same one is also used in the iPhone 11 family). Expectations, however, are that Apple will upgrade the processor in the new SE model to the Apple A14 Bionic, and ensure the phone gets 5G support along the way.

What we don't see, however, is word on any meaningful battery upgrade and that is the number one concern about the current iPhone SE, which barely lasts a day with average use, and dies much faster if you push it a bit harder.

iPhone SE (2023): bigger upgrades coming 


Those looking for a great budget iPhone, however, will be in for a treat in 2023, when the analyst projects bigger upgrades.

That would be the year when Apple introduces an SE model with a larger screen and a meaningful boost in memory, up to 4GB of RAM.

We have previously heard rumors about an iPhone SE model that would adopt the edge-to-edge screen of the premium models, and that might just be the year when that comes to fruition.


And this is a concept video based on artistic vision (and no real insider reports), but that might just end up being close to what Kuo portrays for the iPhone SE (2023) edition.

