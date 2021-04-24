Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple Tablets 5G

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 24, 2021, 12:22 PM
As suspected, the mini-LED tech on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a downside
The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is not compatible with older Magic Keyboards, reports iGeneration citing Apple Store documents.

It is believed that the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro will not work with older generation Magic Keyboards because it's around 0.5mm thicker than last year's model. Although the increase in thickness may sound negligible, it's substantial enough to prevent the new iPad Pro from closing properly when used with older keyboards.

This means that you will have to spend $349 on the new Magic Keyboard if you need a folio case, on top of the $1,099 starting price. The new keyboard is apparently largely the same as the previous model, save for a new white color option. It is backward compatible with the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pros.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro flaunts a Liquid Retina XDR display powered by mini-LEDs, which Apple says will result in more details, brighter colors, deeper blacks, and better contrast ratios.

This screen tech is supposedly the reason why the new variant is slightly thicker than the previous model. 

11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ remains compatible with older Magic Keyboards



The new 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ does not feature an XDR Display and its dimensions have not changed. The upside is that it's still compatible with older Magic Keyboards. Apple has also introduced a new Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch model and it costs $299. The model itself starts at $799.

Both new slates are underpinned by the M1 processor that powers the new Macs and come with up to 2TB of storage. Here is a little guide to help you decide which storage variant is right for you.

The new models also include Thunderbolt connectors and optional 5G wireless technology. The camera system has also been updated.

The 2021 iPad Pros will be available to order on April 30 and shipping will begin in the second half of May.

