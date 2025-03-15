These 11-inch iPad Air M2 models are up to $180 off with Amazon's tempting sale
The iPad Air M3 is here. And that means what? You guessed it — you can get some handsome savings on the M2-powered beast. For instance, the 11-inch iPad Air is currently available for $100 off its original price, meaning you can buy the 256GB model for $600 instead of $700.
There's just one thing you need to keep in mind. Amazon only sells the model in Purple for $100 off. However, if you pick the Blue colorway with cellular connectivity, you can save a head-turning $180, the model's most substantial discount to date.
What about the display? Apple didn't go Pro with this fella's touchscreen, and you get an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with just 60Hz refresh rates. If that's a major dealbreaker for you (but you still want an iOS tablet), consider an iPad Pro M4 model.
As for performance, this slate is absolutely amazing. In our iPad Air M2 (2024) review, we've shown just how well it passes benchmark tests. It's considerably more powerful than the iPad Air (2022), too.
When it comes to battery life, this iOS tablet doesn't disappoint one bit. You can expect over 14.5 hours of web browsing and nearly eight hours of video playback on a single charge, which is an impressive result.
Overall, the iPad Air M2 11-inch may have already welcomed a successor, but it still has plenty to offer. If you've been waiting for a nice bargain on it, now's your chance to get one at Amazon. The Purple-coated Wi-Fi-only version is $100 off, while the cellular model in Blue is a whopping $180 off.
That said, while 60Hz refresh rates might not excite everyone, the display still delivers. It gets bright enough and offers vivid colors, delivering more than satisfactory images.
