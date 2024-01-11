Reliable analyst sees Vision Pro selling out when released next month

The Vision Pro spatial computer will be available for pre-orders starting January 19th at 5 AM PST/8 AM EST. The device will be in U.S. Apple Stores on February 2nd, Groundhog Day, priced at $3,499. Apple Store reps are being trained on how to sell the product although they won't have much inventory to hawk, at least not at first. According to TF International's reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there will be an extremely limited number of units available on launch day.





A Vision Pro units will be produced for the February 2nd release date. As a result, Kuo predicts that Vision Pro will sell out immediately after it is released. He also wrote, "Although Apple has not clearly defined the product positioning and key applications of Vision Pro and the price is not cheap, the user experience (e.g., giving users the illusion that they can control the user interface with their minds) created by the groundbreaking technology innovations, along with the base of core fans and heavy users, should make it easy to sell out after the release." tweet posted by Kuo includes a forecast that only 60,000 to 80,000 units will be produced for the February 2nd release date. As a result, Kuo predicts that Vision Pro will sell out immediately after it is released. He also wrote, "Although Apple has not clearly defined the product positioning and key applications of Vision Pro and the price is not cheap, the user experience (e.g., giving users the illusion that they can control the user interface with their minds) created by the groundbreaking technology innovations, along with the base of core fans and heavy users, should make it easy to sell out after the release."









The Vision Pro will be available only in the U.S. at launch but even taking that into consideration, if you live in the States and have saved up enough money to buy one on February 2nd, there is no guarantee that you will be able to find one for sale. Despite the prohibitive pricing of the device, there will be people who want it because of what it can do, those who want it because it is Apple's newest and coolest product, and those who just have to buy one so they can brag to the world that they own one.





