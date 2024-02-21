Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Racket Club VR major update adds Unranked Play, new point system, more

@cosminvasile
Racket Club VR major update adds Unranked Play, new point system, more
Arguably one of the best VR sports games available, Racket Cub is getting a major update that brings many new gameplay features that are aiming to make Resolution Games’ title even more fun.

The star of the “A New Spin” update is the new Unranked Play mode, which is perfect for casual gamers. You no longer have to be afraid that you’ll drop on the ladder if you lose a game. Simply jump in a game with other players in Unranked Play and give it your best shot.

Another important change added to the game is a new point system. Basically, players can now choose from the existing Ultra Rally points system or single point rallies in any match.

Besides the common training mode, Racket Club now features a new mode where players can further practice to improve their accuracy and techniques with fresh drills.

Video Thumbnail


Something that should have been available from the start, the ability to track your progress and see how you’ve performed, is now available in the game thanks to a complete redesign of the Player Profile menu.

Finally, new cosmetics have been added to the game, which can be unlocked by achieving various goals. Launched about two months ago, Rocket Club is now available for $24.99 on the Meta Quest Store, Pico, and Steam. Naturally, the “A New Spin” update is free for all current and future owners of the game.

Popular stories

You are wrong! The Vision Pro isn’t the future but Apple is about to change the world (again)
You are wrong! The Vision Pro isn’t the future but Apple is about to change the world (again)
Some Vision Pro users returning the headset love the tech but are getting physically ill
Some Vision Pro users returning the headset love the tech but are getting physically ill
Luxury airline plans to give select passengers a Vision Pro to use as in-flight entertainment
Luxury airline plans to give select passengers a Vision Pro to use as in-flight entertainment
Zuckerberg outright said that the Quest 3 is better than the Vision Pro, but is that fair?
Zuckerberg outright said that the Quest 3 is better than the Vision Pro, but is that fair?
Get up to 60% off VR games through Meta’s Other Worlds sale, live right now
Get up to 60% off VR games through Meta’s Other Worlds sale, live right now
Meta Quest 3 update brings important new hand tracking features
Meta Quest 3 update brings important new hand tracking features
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Is Meta prepping the Quest 3 for augments? These UI update plans suggest so
Is Meta prepping the Quest 3 for augments? These UI update plans suggest so
Improved Vision Pro 2 could be here in 18 months
Improved Vision Pro 2 could be here in 18 months
Meta Quest 3 update brings important new hand tracking features
Meta Quest 3 update brings important new hand tracking features
We finally know why there is no eye tracking on the Quest 3
We finally know why there is no eye tracking on the Quest 3
Slash ‘n’ dash VR game Tiger Blade coming to Meta Quest on February 22
Slash ‘n’ dash VR game Tiger Blade coming to Meta Quest on February 22
Luxury airline plans to give select passengers a Vision Pro to use as in-flight entertainment
Luxury airline plans to give select passengers a Vision Pro to use as in-flight entertainment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless