Racket Club VR major update adds Unranked Play, new point system, more
Arguably one of the best VR sports games available, Racket Cub is getting a major update that brings many new gameplay features that are aiming to make Resolution Games’ title even more fun.
The star of the “A New Spin” update is the new Unranked Play mode, which is perfect for casual gamers. You no longer have to be afraid that you’ll drop on the ladder if you lose a game. Simply jump in a game with other players in Unranked Play and give it your best shot.
Besides the common training mode, Racket Club now features a new mode where players can further practice to improve their accuracy and techniques with fresh drills.
Something that should have been available from the start, the ability to track your progress and see how you’ve performed, is now available in the game thanks to a complete redesign of the Player Profile menu.
Another important change added to the game is a new point system. Basically, players can now choose from the existing Ultra Rally points system or single point rallies in any match.
Finally, new cosmetics have been added to the game, which can be unlocked by achieving various goals. Launched about two months ago, Rocket Club is now available for $24.99 on the Meta Quest Store, Pico, and Steam. Naturally, the “A New Spin” update is free for all current and future owners of the game.
