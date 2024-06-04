Oculus founder Palmer Luckey has an exciting announcement for Augmented World Expo
This year’s Augmented World Expo (AWE) will hold an event in Long Beach, California from June 18-20. At this event there will be a Hall of Fame for XR that will feature 101 individuals including Oculus founder Palmer Luckey. Luckey will also be speaking at the expo and now we know that he’s going to announce his own XR device.
The XR industry has seen some interesting events occur in 2024. It got a lot of attention after the Apple Vision Pro came out in February. And then Meta went ahead and made its Quest OS open-source, the effects of which we immediately saw as Asus and Lenovo announced Meta-powered XR headsets. And now the industry is apparently getting even more competitive.
I am going to be announcing the fact that I am working on a new HMD at AWE!— Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) June 3, 2024
This is an interesting turn of events because Palmer Luckey brought us modern VR. His startup Oculus gave us the first modern consumer VR headset: Oculus Rift. If anyone has the technical know-how and industry experience required to make excellent VR headsets, it’s Luckey.
However, some controversy surrounds Luckey as well, which may put off some potential customers. Luckey’s political views and donations in addition to his social media activity were not well-received when made public. He was also let go from Meta because of the PR disaster his actions caused the company.
So while I am excited to see what he announces at AWE, I’m aware not everyone will want to buy what he puts down. Fortunately, there’s a lot of other excellent headsets to choose from if you’re enthusiastic about VR. The Meta Quest 3, for example, is an excellent headset that doesn’t break the bank.
Our Quest 3 review deemed it a massive upgrade over the Quest 2.
And the PSVR2 is now also an option for a modern headset that can play PC VR games. As Sony continues to port its exclusives to PC, the company is also releasing a PSVR2 PC adapter in August.
Yes, the headset will be missing some of its best features on PC. But its OLED displays and finger touch detection controllers still make it worth considering. PSVR2 is on sale too, making it cheaper than the Quest 3 if you’re fine with the lack of native games.
